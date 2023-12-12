Official: Sauber jewel Théo Pourchaire in Japan in 2024

The decision has been made: Frenchman Théo Pourchaire (20), Formula 2 champion 2023 and Sauber junior driver, will compete in the Japanese Super Formula next season for Itochu Enex Team Impul.

How quickly things can change. 2022 Sauber junior Théo Pourchaire said: "2022 is definitely my last year in Formula 2. Honestly, I don't know what will happen after that. Another season is impossible for financial reasons. It wouldn't be a good solution either. I think two seasons in the same championship must be enough for a driver."

The South Frenchman from the perfume town of Grasse continues: "I don't even want to think about Formula 1 at the moment. The premier class remains a dream for me."

But then enough funds were found for a third full Formula 2 season, and Pourchaire thanked Sauber and ART by winning the title in Abu Dhabi.

However, a direct promotion to the premier class at Sauber is not possible. Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou are both also under contract for 2024, and Pourchaire will not be able to do more than drive in free races.

A solution has now been found for Théo to hone his racing skills: Pourchaire will compete in Super Formula in 2024, Japan's top single-seater series (standardised chassis from Dallara, engines from Toyota and Honda, in-line four-cylinder with turbocharging and an output of around 550 hp). On 12 December, an agreement between Pourchaire and the Itochi Enex Team Impul racing team was confirmed.



Team Impul will compete in 2023 with Toyota engines and the two Japanese drivers Yuhi Sekiguchi and Ryo Hirakawa. The new McLaren reserve driver and Toyota protégé Hirawaka finished the championship in fifth place (three podium finishes), Sekiguchi in 21st place. A year earlier, the two Japanese finished third and seventh in Super Formula.



Team Impul's 2024 team-mate will be Japanese driver Yuji Kunimoto (2016 Super Formula champion).



The 2024 Super Formula championship consists of nine races, starting at the beginning of March and finishing at the end of October in Suzuka (three races in total), with the Autopolis, Sugo, Fuji (three races) and Motegi circuits in between.



Among Pourchaire's upcoming opponents is an old acquaintance from Formula 2: Red Bull Junior Ayumu Iwasa.







