Spanish GP 2027 in Madrid? FIA still without proposal

From 2027, the Spanish Grand Prix could be held in Madrid again and no longer outside Barcelona. However, the FIA has not yet received a corresponding application.

The contract between Formula 1 and the organisers of the Spanish Grand Prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya expires with the 2026 edition. For years, politician Enrique López has been endeavouring to bring the motor race to Madrid as part of his work as Secretary General of the Autonomous Community of Madrid.

Racing in Madrid again would be a return: from 1968 to 1981, the Spanish Formula 1 World Championship race was held nine times at the Jarama circuit, 40 kilometres north-east of Madrid city centre. Since 1991, the Grand Prix has been held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

José Vicente de los Mozos, President of IFEMA (Institución Ferial de Madrid), confirmed these Formula 1 plans at a business forum in July 2023.

The IFEMA boss said: "We want more than just a Formula 1 race. We want to offer the best experience for a Grand Prix fan in Europe. There is no racing venue that has such a diverse space as IFEMA."

IFEMA is the leading exhibition centre in Spain, built in 1980 by the Autonomous Community of Madrid, the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Caja Madrid Savings Bank. The current exhibition centre was opened in 1991 and has been gradually expanded. It currently comprises a dozen exhibition halls and an area of 970,000 square metres, the equivalent of 135 football pitches, just ten minutes from Barajas airport, with its own underground and motorway connections.



José Vicente de los Mozos: "Together with the Autonomous Community of Madrid and the City Council, we have designed a great project that will establish Madrid as a centre of attraction for sports and leisure events." De los Mozos claims: "I know when we will sign the corresponding contracts with Formula 1."



However, the representatives of the FIA (Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile) are still unaware of this. This is because Carmelo Sanz de Barros, President of the FIA Senate and also President of the Royal Automobile Club of Spain, confirmed to media representatives at the FIA Gala in Baku that no application for such a race has been submitted to the Spanish association.



And the official procedure for a new Grand Prix is as follows: whoever wants to organise a race must submit it to the national association, which then passes the plan on to the FIA after a thorough examination.



It is unlikely that two Formula 1 races will be held in Spain in the same year, as was the case from 2008 to 2012 with Barcelona and Valencia - given the huge interest in Formula 1 around the world. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed last summer: "There will not be two races in Spain."



However, it is conceivable that Madrid and Barcelona could alternate hosting the premier class from 2027.





