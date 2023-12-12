Much ado about Alpine: French not brave enough

Turbulent times at Alpine. In the summer of 2023, Alpine CEO Laurent Rossi was moved to the side, then the Renault subsidiary confirmed that Formula 1 team boss Otmar Szafnauer would be on the pit wall for the Blue team for the last time in Belgium, after which he would leave the racing team. The Romanian-born US-American joined Alpine from Aston Martin in February 2022 to take the Blues to the next level.

The Formula 1 racing team from Enstone - world champions with Fernando Alonso in 2005 and 2006 as Renault - also parted ways with Alan Permane, who worked for the GP racing team for 34 years. Belgium was also his last race. There were tears at Alpine on Sunday after the Grand Prix as Permane left the paddock.

At the same time, Alpine confirmed that experienced Formula 1 technician Pat Fry was leaving. He moved to Williams and said afterwards: "I missed the commitment at Alpine to rise to the top of the world."

Bruno Famin, Vice President of Alpine Motorsports, has taken over the management of the GP racing team with Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon. Julian Rouse (Head of Alpine's Driver Academy) has been appointed interim Head of Sport and Matt Harman Head Technician.



In 2022, Alpine finished fourth in the Constructors' Cup behind Red Bull Racing, Ferrari and Mercedes; in 2023, it was only possible to finish sixth - behind Red Bull Racing, Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren and Aston Martin. In 2022, 173 points were scored (by Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon), in 2023 it was only 120 (by Ocon and Pierre Gasly).



In 2023, the A523 race car was a miracle car: sometimes super-fast, sometimes inexplicably pale. Highlights: Third place for Esteban Ocon in Monaco and Pierre Gasly in Zandvoort.



Bruno Famin summarised the situation at the world championship finale in Abu Dhabi: "Of course we are not where we would like to be. But all the changes in the middle of the season were introduced to get more out of people. People are freer to make suggestions. I immediately recognised a different attitude from the professionals at the racetrack."



"We weren't brave enough in many respects in the first half of the season, and that had to change. And that was also reflected in the points haul."



"When we look at the enormous power density in Formula 1, you have to get the best out of the people and the material on every GP weekend. And we didn't do that. I know that we have all the foundations in terms of infrastructure and expertise to be much more successful. The talent is there. We just have to manage to translate this high level of talent into a better racing car."



But when will Alpine become a team that has a say in the world championship title for Renault? Former team boss Cyril Abiteboul gave the team from Enstone (chassis) and Viry-Chatillon (engine) five years. Target missed, Abiteboul had to go. Otmar Szafnauer was given a deadline of 100 races by Renault boss Luca de Meo. Target missed, Szafanauer also gone.



Bruno Famin says: "I can't tie the target to a number. I don't know how long it will take. We have to harmonise Enstone and Viry and get the best out of people. How long will that take? I have no idea."



