Emerson Fittipaldi is 77: A sign from God

Wherever he goes and stands on a Formula 1 weekend, he is immediately surrounded by admirers, more idolised than most current Formula 1 drivers: Emerson Fittipaldi.

The Brazilian from São Paulo is a racing legend: Formula 1 champion in 1972 and 1974, failed adventure with his own Grand Prix team, new start in the USA, overall CART winner in 1989, Indy 500 winner in 1989 and 1993, but also repeatedly involved in serious accidents, on and off the track. In the end, Emerson stopped: "God wanted to give me a sign."

Today, the 14-time GP winner works as an ambassador for the Mexico GP and as an advertising medium in his own right. For example, to advertise his super sports car. In between, he has repeatedly taken up the pen for his former racing team McLaren and given fans a unique glimpse behind the scenes of motorsport.

The much-loved Fittipaldi has freely admitted that there are things he regrets. On the occasion of his birthday, we let Emerson Fittipaldi himself talk about it.



"I always wanted to win two Grands Prix before anyone else - my home race in Brazil and the World Championship race in Monaco. I managed to win in Brazil in 1973 and 1974, but Monte Carlo eluded me. Even today, I mourn those missed victories."



"I'm sad because I've always loved Monaco. From a driver's point of view, the circuit remains a unique challenge. You have zero space, you have to drive incredibly precisely, but aggressively at the same time. But aggression and precision rarely go hand in hand. And yet - if you can't do that, you're simply not fast enough in the Principality."



"You also need good brakes and healthy traction, as well as steering that is easy to feel and responsive, and the whole set-up has to be designed in such a way that you can turn in crisply. If all these factors are in place, you can force the car into controlled oversteer when turning in. It goes into a moderate four-wheel drift to the apex, with slight counter-steering and enough throttle modulation to maintain the drift. This rewards you with a perfect position to accelerate out of the corner."



"But that's not enough: because Monaco is so tight, you have to consciously include the guard rails in the line, almost at every corner exit. I've always said: "You know you've done a good lap when the sidewalls of your tyres are scuffed." That hasn't changed much."



"You also have to be able to feel the grip of the tyres at all four corners, because Monaco is so undulating, up and down, with bumps in the track and corners that hang outwards, that all four treads rarely lie cleanly on the asphalt."



"Everything was a little different for us back then: our cars had considerably less downforce, so the wheels moved a lot more. We set the stabilisers very soft at the front and hard at the rear to counteract this somewhat. Graham Hill has always sworn by extremely stiff rear stabilisers, and after all, he won Monaco five times. I don't think that's a coincidence."



"If you have the opportunity, take your time to look at Formula 1 footage of Monaco from the 1960s and 1970s. At the exit of Casino Square, the left rear wheel grazes the guard rail and the right front wheel hangs in the air. This combination is unique."



"Last but not least, you have to have stamina. We were still changing gears with a conventional gear lever, not with today's paddle shifters behind the steering wheel. We shifted gears on average every two seconds, 45 times per lap, i.e. 3600 times in an 80-lap race, and a little before my time they even drove 100 laps in the Principality!"



"My first Monaco GP was in 1971, when I qualified 17th and the clutch collapsed at the start. Nevertheless, I carried the car to the finish line and finished fifth. When I took off my right glove, all I could see was blood - from all the open blisters from changing gear."



"I put the Lotus on pole in 1972. It started to rain before the start. My start was mediocre, I was behind Clay Regazzoni after the tunnel when he messed up the entrance to the harbour chicane and drove into the emergency exit. I couldn't see anything in the spray behind him and did the same. We had to wait until the whole field had passed before we could get back into the action. I worked my way through the field, but I couldn't catch Jean-Pierre Beltoise and Jacky Ickx."



"I finished second in 1973 and 1975: in 1973 I followed Jackie Stewart in the Tyrrell, my Lotus was faster, but I just couldn't find a way past him. I always said back then: if you follow Jackie and wait for a mistake, then prepare yourself for a long wait, say a few years or so. Jackie simply didn't make any mistakes and that was that. I finished 1.3 seconds behind him."



"It was similar in 1975 - I was able to catch up with the leader at the end of the race, this time it was Niki Lauda in the Ferrari. But unfortunately Lauda rarely made mistakes either, and this time I was 2.8 seconds off victory."



"The rest of the Monaco GPs were less pleasing. The Copersucar-Fittipaldi cars were simply not competitive enough, even though I finished sixth in both 1976 and 1980."





Emerson Fittipaldi

144 Grands Prix

(from Great Britain 1970 to USA 1980)

6 pole positions

14 victories

35 podium finishes

6 best race laps

Formula 1 World Champion 1972 and 1974

CART Champion 1989

Indy 500 winner in 1989 and 1993