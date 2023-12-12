Fernando Alonso: The best overtaking manoeuvre of 2023

At the FIA Gala in Baku (Azerbaijan), not only the top three of the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship were honoured. The indestructible Fernando Alonso received an award for the best overtaking manoeuvre of the season.

Spaniard Fernando Alonso has had an outstanding season with Aston Martin. The 32-time GP winner stood on the podium eight times (most recently in third place in Brazil) and categorised his performance as follows: "This is my best season in Formula 1, on a par with 2012 with Ferrari."

Wherever there were driver presentations, it was noticeable: Alongside the home drivers, the same three drivers always received the most applause - world champion Max Verstappen, Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton and the seemingly eternally young Alonso.

At the FIA Gala in Baku, the top three drivers in the Formula 1 World Championship were honoured: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez and Lewis Hamilton. But Alonso did not go away empty-handed either: The 2005 and 2006 F1 world champion and 2019 sports car champion received an award for the best overtaking manoeuvre of the year.

Fans were able to cast their votes online before the awards ceremony in Azerbaijan. And the GP fans thought so: The way Alonso reclaimed third place from Pérez at the São Paulo Grand Prix was unrivalled.

Alonso sent a video message and said: "A huge thank you to all the fans who appreciated my duel with Sergio. I would like to share this prize with 'Checo', because it was only thanks to him that this fine duel was possible."



"A wheel-to-wheel duel like this only works if both drivers are involved. What Sergio and I have shown should be an example of how to fight hard but cleanly and without touching."





Masterstroke in Brazil

Let's be honest: who else but Fernando Alonso could have pulled it off like that in Brazil? It wasn't just that the two-time Formula 1 champion defended his Aston Martin racing car against Sergio Pérez in Red Bull Racing's clearly faster car. When Pérez was finally past, Alonso countered, reclaimed third place and crossed the finish line with a lead of 53 thousandths of a second. At this point, there was no one left in their seats at the Autodrom.



The 42-year-old Spaniard was beaming after his 106th podium finish in the premier class, his eighth of the season and his first since Zandvoort: "Is this the sweetest podium of my career? I don't know, but I can say with certainty - it doesn't get any closer than this!"



"It was all incredibly intense, how I had to defend, what I could expect from the tyres, how I had to use the battery against Pérez to stay in front."



"In the final third of the race, I initially had the impression that I had everything under control. Five laps before the end, I picked up the pace, I knew that there was still life in my tyres. Unfortunately, Checo had also spared his tyres and was able to go even faster."



"Suddenly he was very close to me. And two laps before the end, he passed me. At first I thought to myself - okay, now third place is gone. But then I realised: that's not really possible. I also quickly realised that he wasn't going to pull away from me straight away, but that I could keep up. So I attacked and got third place back. What a feeling!"