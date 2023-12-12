Nico Rosberg: "Netflix documentary a disaster for me"

Nico Rosberg from Wiesbaden retired at the end of 2016, having achieved his ultimate goal as Formula 1 World Champion with Mercedes. He beat Lewis Hamilton in a highly exciting season.

Two years later, the filmmakers from the streaming portal Netflix began filming Formula 1, and the first season of the F1 documentary series "Drive to Survive" was released online on 8 March 2019. The series generated a new Formula 1 boom worldwide, with the premier class gaining a particularly significant number of fans in the USA.

Rosberg, now 38 years old, has never lost touch with Formula 1. He regularly appears on camera for our colleagues from Sky to analyse Formula 1 events. In an interview with the London-based financial portal City A.M., the German was asked what it would have been like for him back then if the Netflix documentary had been available in 2016.

Nico says: "Drive to Survive would have been a disaster for me, luckily this programme didn't exist in my time. Because all the hype would have affected my concentration on the world championship fight."



But Rosberg is not an opponent of Drive to Survive, quite the opposite. "What Formula 1 does so well with Netflix - it's basically a reality TV show set in Formula 1. They are very lucky that some people, such as Haas team boss Günther Steiner, are completely themselves. Even if that comes with certain risks."



"Formula 1 has made huge gains in terms of its work on social networks. Netflix has done a phenomenal job, but the boom is also due to a new generation of fans who see and enjoy the sport differently."