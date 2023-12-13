James Allison (Mercedes): "Russell is like Hamilton"

Mercedes has gone without a GP win for the first time since 2011. Head of Engineering James Allison believes that the slump can come to an end in 2024, "provided we give Lewis Hamilton and George Russell the right car".

No GP victory for Mercedes in the 2023 Grand Prix season, the first time in twelve years that the brand with the three-pointed star has gone winless in the premier class. Since the new wing car era began in Formula 1, Mercedes has only won once in 44 Grands Prix - with George Russell in the autumn of 2022 in Brazil.

James Allison, Head of Engineering at the Mercedes-Benz Formula 1 team, was asked in Sky's season review whether his drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell could compete with Max Verstappen.

The 55-year-old Englishman replied: "Lewis and George need us to give them the right car to do that. Lewis Hamilton has proven seven times that he can become world champion. And he has scored the most points of any of Red Bull Racing's opponents."

"George has made a few mistakes this year, admittedly. But at the same time, we've seen some really impressive races from him. I think he's learnt a lot in his second year with us."



"All in all, Russell, like Hamilton, is absolutely capable of becoming Formula 1 world champion - provided they have the right car. I'm sure that with a fast car, they can both have a say in the title."



Mercedes took second place in the Constructors' Cup in 2023, behind Red Bull Racing and ahead of Ferrari. James Allison says: "Even during winter testing, it became clear that we were nowhere near where we would have liked to be. It wasn't funny for anyone here. You have to swallow this bitter pill somehow and make the best of the situation."



"We improved over the course of the season, but the bottom line is that we couldn't do any better than this second place finish. When I think about where we were in the winter, we can be satisfied with this performance. We wanted to improve over the course of the year and learn as much as possible with a view to 2024. That's what we did."