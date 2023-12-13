Nico Rosberg: The toughest opponents for Verstappen in 2024

Max Verstappen drove the competition into the ground in 2023: 22 races, 19 victories. Formula 1 champion Nico Rosberg says who he thinks is most likely to beat the Dutchman.

Max Verstappen dominated the 2023 GP season like rarely before: the 26-year-old Dutchman led more than three quarters of all race laps (1003, a new record), won 19 of 22 world championship races and stood on the podium 21 times.

Nico Rosberg also followed the legendary season of the Red Bull Racing star. In an interview with the London-based financial portal City A.M., the 2016 Formula 1 champion from Wiesbaden was asked who he thought would be Verstappen's toughest opponent.

The 23-time GP winner, Rosberg, elaborates: "For me, it is very important that we are not primarily talking about the dominance of a racing team here, but about the dominance of a driver. Just take a look at where Sergio Pérez drove around in the same car."

"I hope people appreciate and respect the phenomenal performance Max Verstappen has shown this year. It has been one of the best seasons ever for a Formula 1 driver. For me, Max is already one of the top five drivers in the premier class."



"As far as 2024 is concerned, my wish would be that other teams and drivers manage to give Red Bull Racing and Max a run for their money. I see Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and George Russell as the hottest candidates."



"I also have high hopes for McLaren, provided the upward trend there continues. I see Lando Norris, George Russell and Charles Lecerc as potential future world champions."