Fernando Alonso oldest F1 driver? No way!

At 42, Spaniard Fernando Alonso has defied drivers half his age in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship. But that doesn't make him the oldest driver in the history of the premier class.

We answer questions from our readers in the form of "SPEEDWEEKipedia" in random order. This time, Detlev Fürst from Göttingen wants to know: "In 2023, Fernando Alonso, at the ripe old age of 42, showed considerably younger drivers where the hammer hangs. Can you show where he ranks in terms of age compared to other drivers?"

The 1950s was the era of the gentlemen drivers, seasoned men with bellies at a ripe old age, like the Ferrari star of the time, Alberto Ascari. And even the great Juan Manuel Fangio looked a little different from today's Formula 1 stars in terms of physique.

The oldest Formula 1 driver to compete in a GP was the Monegasque Louis Chiron. The Monegasque driver lined up for his home race in Monte Carlo in 1955 at the age of 55 years, 9 months and 19 days!

The top ten oldest drivers are all drivers aged 50 or over:



1st Louis Chiron (MC), 55/9/19

2 Philippe Etancelin (F), 55/6/8

3. Arthur Legat (B), 54/7/20

4th Luigi Fagioli (I), 53/0/22

5th Adolf Brudes (D), 52/9/19

6th Hans Stuck (D), 52/8/17

7th Bill Aston (GB), 52/4/5

8th Clemente Biondetti (I), 52/0/16

9th Louis Rosier (F), 50/9/0

10th Rudolf Schöller (CH), 50/3/7



In the table of the oldest drivers from the Formula 1 World Championship (including the drivers of the Indy 500, which counted towards the World Championship at the time), Fernando Alonso only appears in 82nd place!



Over the decades, the drivers have become younger and younger on average, and this is also reflected in the following list. But no rule is without exception, see Alonso or Michael Schumacher.



1950-59

Louis Chiron (MC), 55/0/19, Monaco 1955



1960-69

Jack Fairman (GB), 48/5/26, Italy 1961



1970-1979

John Love (RSR), 47/2/26, South Africa 1972



1980-1989

Vittorio Brambilla (I), 42/10/3, Italy 1980



1990-1999

Nigel Mansell (GB), 41/09/6, Spain 1995



2000-2009

Rubens Barrichello (BR), 37/5/8, Abu Dhabi 2009



2010-2019

Michael Schumacher (D), 43/10/22, Brazil 2012



2020-2023

Fernando Alonso (E), 42/03/28, Abu Dhabi 2023







