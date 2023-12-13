Best GP drivers: Team boss ignores world champions

Who is the best Formula 1 driver? Fans and experts have been passionately debating this question since the premier class first raced at Silverstone in 1950.

After the conclusion of the 2023 GP season, Andrea Stella was asked by our colleagues at DAZN who he thought were the three best Formula 1 drivers at the moment. The Italian McLaren team boss gave the following answer.

"If we talk about who is the most complete driver, then I would say - Fernando Alonso. He basically has no weakness. And that's his strength. Maybe Fernando is not the best man in the field in some respects, but he is above average in almost every respect, and that is what makes him such an outstanding racer."

The 52-year-old Stella continues: "I am seeing the development of Lando Norris at McLaren. He often reminds me of Fernando. I think Lando is well on the way to becoming as complete a driver as Alonso. He is super fast, he is very strong in terms of tyre management. I believe that if we gave him a title-winning car, Lando would also be in contention for the title."



Over the last two years at the latest, everyone has realised just how strong Max Verstappen is, and Stella concludes: "If everyone had the same material, my three strongest drivers in the field would be Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso and Lando Norris."



And that also makes it clear that the man with the most GP victories (103) and the most world championship titles (7) remains on the sidelines - Lewis Hamilton.