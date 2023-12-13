Christian Klien: "Formula 1 is very fast-moving"

Former Formula 1 driver and TV pundit Christian Klien analysed a number of topics from this year's season at Hangar-7, such as the sacking of Nyck de Vries from AlphaTauri and the track limits discussions.

As part of the ServusTV live programme "Sport & Talk from Hangar-7", the two top motorsport classes Formula 1 and MotoGP were also discussed. ServusTV expert and former GP driver Christian Klien was joined by the new AlphaTauri CEO Peter Beyer and KTM racing boss Pit Beirer.

Commenting on Yuki Tsunoda's development at the AlphaTauri racing team, Klien said: "There were a lot of mistakes in the first two years, he was also very hot-headed. He had to push his luck a bit. We also saw that with Max Verstappen. You can tell that the routine is coming in now. Yuki has had a great season. You can also hear on the radio now that he has become calmer - or the FIA no longer shows everything (laughs). In any case, he has matured into a good driver who can achieve good results."

Why didn't it work out with the Dutchman Nyck de Vries at Alphatauri? Klien explains: "He was already experienced, not a really young driver. He was Formula E world champion and had experience. But Formula 1 is very fast-moving. There were many sprints and many tracks that he didn't know yet."

Klien knows how the business works: "In Formula 1, you don't have much time to present yourself. Maybe it would have been better with Nyck, but you had to react."

Regarding the tiresome discussion about exceeding the track limits, which has repeatedly led to a flood of penalties, the ServusTV expert points out: "In the race car, it is often difficult to recognise where the track limits are. A small swerve is enough. You can often feel it, but if the kerb is completely flat, you don't even feel it."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12