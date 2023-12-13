Christian Klien: "Formula 1 is very fast-moving"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
As part of the ServusTV live programme "Sport & Talk from Hangar-7", the two top motorsport classes Formula 1 and MotoGP were also discussed. ServusTV expert and former GP driver Christian Klien was joined by the new AlphaTauri CEO Peter Beyer and KTM racing boss Pit Beirer.
Commenting on Yuki Tsunoda's development at the AlphaTauri racing team, Klien said: "There were a lot of mistakes in the first two years, he was also very hot-headed. He had to push his luck a bit. We also saw that with Max Verstappen. You can tell that the routine is coming in now. Yuki has had a great season. You can also hear on the radio now that he has become calmer - or the FIA no longer shows everything (laughs). In any case, he has matured into a good driver who can achieve good results."
Why didn't it work out with the Dutchman Nyck de Vries at Alphatauri? Klien explains: "He was already experienced, not a really young driver. He was Formula E world champion and had experience. But Formula 1 is very fast-moving. There were many sprints and many tracks that he didn't know yet."
Klien knows how the business works: "In Formula 1, you don't have much time to present yourself. Maybe it would have been better with Nyck, but you had to react."
Regarding the tiresome discussion about exceeding the track limits, which has repeatedly led to a flood of penalties, the ServusTV expert points out: "In the race car, it is often difficult to recognise where the track limits are. A small swerve is enough. You can often feel it, but if the kerb is completely flat, you don't even feel it."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12