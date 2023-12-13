Christian Horner knows what Toto Wolff has to do

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff has the difficult task of getting his team back on the road to success. Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner knows what the Viennese has to do.

For years, Mercedes dominated Formula 1 and team boss Toto Wolff was able to celebrate many successes. However, the new rules introduced for the 2022 season have changed the balance of power on the grid, and since then the Mercedes works team has struggled to find its way back to the top.

The Red Bull Racing Team is now right at the front with Christian Horner at the helm. The team boss was there during the first phase of success, when the team dominated with Sebastian Vettel from 2010 to 2013 and won the drivers' and constructors' championships four times in a row. The introduction of hybrid drive units interrupted the winning streak and it took years for the team to return to the top.

Horner is therefore well aware of what Wolff needs to do in the current performance crisis. In the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, he says of his rival's task: "It's a huge challenge." And he emphasises: "He joined the team at a time when it was capable of winning, and. he experienced an incredibly successful period in which the team became world champion eight times in a row. But then everything suddenly changed and I think Mercedes has only won one race in the last two years."

"And that hurts, and people start to question some things in the organisation. As a manager, you have to motivate them in these times, you have to pick them up. It's a very different challenge to being at the top," adds the Brit. "I think it's about giving people back faith in themselves and building their confidence."

"It's inevitable that fingers will be pointed at things when you suddenly stop winning after long periods of success and it's a huge challenge for the team," explains Horner, who also proudly adds: "That's where I'm particularly proud of Red Bull Racing, in the period where we weren't able to win, which was largely out of our control, we still won two or three races every year, and that was where the disadvantage of the engine was compensated for."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12