Christian Horner knows what Toto Wolff has to do
For years, Mercedes dominated Formula 1 and team boss Toto Wolff was able to celebrate many successes. However, the new rules introduced for the 2022 season have changed the balance of power on the grid, and since then the Mercedes works team has struggled to find its way back to the top.
The Red Bull Racing Team is now right at the front with Christian Horner at the helm. The team boss was there during the first phase of success, when the team dominated with Sebastian Vettel from 2010 to 2013 and won the drivers' and constructors' championships four times in a row. The introduction of hybrid drive units interrupted the winning streak and it took years for the team to return to the top.
Horner is therefore well aware of what Wolff needs to do in the current performance crisis. In the Sky Sports F1 Podcast, he says of his rival's task: "It's a huge challenge." And he emphasises: "He joined the team at a time when it was capable of winning, and. he experienced an incredibly successful period in which the team became world champion eight times in a row. But then everything suddenly changed and I think Mercedes has only won one race in the last two years."
"And that hurts, and people start to question some things in the organisation. As a manager, you have to motivate them in these times, you have to pick them up. It's a very different challenge to being at the top," adds the Brit. "I think it's about giving people back faith in themselves and building their confidence."
"It's inevitable that fingers will be pointed at things when you suddenly stop winning after long periods of success and it's a huge challenge for the team," explains Horner, who also proudly adds: "That's where I'm particularly proud of Red Bull Racing, in the period where we weren't able to win, which was largely out of our control, we still won two or three races every year, and that was where the disadvantage of the engine was compensated for."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12