Alpine pilots: Meeting with Zinedine Zidane in Madrid

Football legend Zinedine Zidane, in his role as Alpine ambassador, welcomed the riders of the French racing team to Madrid for a day together. The young talents were also there.

For decades, Zinedine Zidane gained experience as a top athlete in the world of football, now he is also passing this on as an Alpine ambassador to the young talents of the French racing team's Rac(H)er and Concours Excellence Mecanique (CEMA) programmes. On Tuesday, Formula 1 stars Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly met the former top footballer in Madrid with representatives of the two development programmes.

The programme also included an exclusive tour of the Santiago Bernabeu stadium and Real Madrid's trophy museum, to which Zidane contributed with five awards as a player between 2001 and 2006 and eleven as a manager during his time at the helm of Los Blancos from 2016 to 2021.

Zidane then joined Ocon, Gasly, the young female drivers and the winners of the CEMA 2023 motorsport mechanics competition on the karting track. The 51-year-old got behind the wheel of an electric kart to put his speed to the test. He was supported by the two Rac(H)er participants and kart drivers Lisa Billard and Sukhmani Khera, who were able to give him a few tips. Finally, all Alpine drivers were allowed to play a football match, which was moderated by Zidane.

"It was a great privilege for me to receive the Alpine family in Madrid," explained the football icon, adding: "I have been an Alpine ambassador for a year now and supporting the equal opportunities programmes is very important to me because of my own career."

"Although we come from different backgrounds, we all have a common goal, the pursuit of excellence. It is therefore great to be able to share moments, experiences and ideas for the benefit of those involved in these two great and truly meaningful programmes," added Zidane.

Ocon was delighted: "We spent a day in the presence of a true sporting legend and a huge thank you goes to Zinedine for this truly memorable experience. I've been a proud ambassador of the team's CEMA programme from the very beginning, as it's a real passion of mine to inspire the next generation of motorsport mechanics. I am delighted that, together with Zinedine, we are also supporting the third edition of the CEMA programme, which will start soon."

Gasly added: "Zinedine is one of my sporting heroes, so it was a real privilege to spend the day with him in Madrid. Today was about promoting the two sponsorship programmes. In my role as a racer, it's important for me to be a good role model for the next generation, whether it's for young female racers like Lisa and Sukhmani or for aspiring race mechanics. It is also very valuable for me to be with Zinedine, to talk and to hear his stories and lessons. I am very grateful for that and look forward to continuing our work with him."

