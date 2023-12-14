Challenge from Sergio Pérez: World Championship title in his sights
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
While his Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen has been able to rack up one victory after another, Sergio "Checo" Pérez has had to overcome a performance crisis this year. The season started strongly for the Mexican, who scored two GP victories in the first four race weekends. However, these remained his only GP triumphs this year.
Although the six-time GP winner was able to climb onto the podium seven more times, he also experienced a performance crisis in the second half of the season, during which his continuation in the world champion team was called into question. Pérez did not let this put him off and managed to turn things around in the last three race weekends of the year with two fourth places in São Paulo and Abu Dhabi and third place in Las Vegas. In the end, he finished second in the drivers' championship.
However, the gap to his team-mate Max Verstappen, who secured his third title win in a row in superior style with 19 GP victories, was significant at 290 championship points. Nevertheless, Pérez does not want to bury his dream of winning the championship. When asked on Sky Sports F1 whether he believes he can win the title next year, he explained: "That's the main goal. I finished second and am focussing on improving by one place."
"I know how big this challenge is. That's why I will take the time during the winter break to prepare well for the season so that we can get off to a strong start," added the racing driver from Guadalajara in a combative manner. "I think we need more speed and a very consistent season. It's been a rollercoaster ride for us this year. I had the feeling that I wasn't quite up to speed with this year's car."
"But next year offers a new opportunity and I hope we will be much better and stronger. We were better again towards the end of the season and I think I was much stronger in the last races than in the GPs before that," adds Checo, who also knows: "Max deserves a lot of praise, he had the best season ever and was outstanding."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12