Challenge from Sergio Pérez: World Championship title in his sights

Red Bull Racing veteran Sergio Pérez knows that he has the strongest team-mate in the current Formula 1 field in champion Max Verstappen. Nevertheless, he has not yet given up hope of winning the world championship title.

While his Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen has been able to rack up one victory after another, Sergio "Checo" Pérez has had to overcome a performance crisis this year. The season started strongly for the Mexican, who scored two GP victories in the first four race weekends. However, these remained his only GP triumphs this year.

Although the six-time GP winner was able to climb onto the podium seven more times, he also experienced a performance crisis in the second half of the season, during which his continuation in the world champion team was called into question. Pérez did not let this put him off and managed to turn things around in the last three race weekends of the year with two fourth places in São Paulo and Abu Dhabi and third place in Las Vegas. In the end, he finished second in the drivers' championship.

However, the gap to his team-mate Max Verstappen, who secured his third title win in a row in superior style with 19 GP victories, was significant at 290 championship points. Nevertheless, Pérez does not want to bury his dream of winning the championship. When asked on Sky Sports F1 whether he believes he can win the title next year, he explained: "That's the main goal. I finished second and am focussing on improving by one place."

"I know how big this challenge is. That's why I will take the time during the winter break to prepare well for the season so that we can get off to a strong start," added the racing driver from Guadalajara in a combative manner. "I think we need more speed and a very consistent season. It's been a rollercoaster ride for us this year. I had the feeling that I wasn't quite up to speed with this year's car."

"But next year offers a new opportunity and I hope we will be much better and stronger. We were better again towards the end of the season and I think I was much stronger in the last races than in the GPs before that," adds Checo, who also knows: "Max deserves a lot of praise, he had the best season ever and was outstanding."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12