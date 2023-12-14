F1 Exhibition: Red Bull Ring prominently represented

From 2 February, visitors to the "Formula 1 Exhibition" in METAStadt Vienna will be given a unique insight into the premier class. A separate room will be dedicated to the Red Bull Ring.

To shorten the winter break for Formula 1 fans, there will be a "Formula 1 Exhibition" in the METAStadt in Vienna from 2 February, where visitors can explore the past, present and future of the four-wheel premier class and gain exclusive insights into the world of Formula 1.

Austria's Grand Prix circuit - the Red Bull Ring - will have its own exhibition space dedicated to it. Those who secure a Flex Ticket can visit the exhibition on any day and at any time. VIP tickets include the additional. Fast Lane access and an exclusive merchandise package for the exhibition.

If you want to see the Formula 1 cars in action at the Red Bull Ring, you'd better hurry. The rush for tickets for the 2024 Austrian GP continues unabated. There is still a chance to enjoy an unforgettable Formula 1 experience on the weekend of 30 June.

Last-minute buyers can even benefit from discounted ticket prices, which are available until 31 December. And if you have your eye on standing or start-finish grandstand seats that are not currently available, you can secure these Formula 1 spectator areas and seats for all highlight events at the Red Bull Ring with the Season Pass.

All information and tickets for the Formula 1 exhibition in Vienna can be found on the corresponding website. Tickets for the GP weekend in Spielberg and the coveted Season Pass are available on the Red Bull Ring website.