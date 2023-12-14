George Russell: Video message instead of factory visit

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff, Lewis Hamilton and Mick Schumacher visited the team in Brackley and Brixworth after the season finale to thank them for their work this year. George Russell was unable to attend.

The Mercedes team was unable to celebrate a GP victory this year. Toto Wolff's team experienced some highlights, but also many difficult race weekends. The team battled with Ferrari to the end for second place in the constructors' championship, which Mercedes ultimately won. The team boss thanked them personally for this during a visit to Brackley and Brixworth.

Lewis Hamilton and Mick Schumacher were there, George Russell was unable to be present as he was still recovering from the illness that plagued him in the last two races of the season. However, he took the opportunity to send a video message to the team.

"I know we're not where we want to be as a team yet, but I felt that finishing the season in Abu Dhabi in second place ahead of Ferrari was a real motivational boost for us all, which we really deserve after a very turbulent season," the 25-year-old told the chassis and engine factory staff.

Hamilton confirmed: "I'm encouraged by the progress we've made over the course of the year. We have improved our performance and not taken any steps backwards. I have confidence in all of you, I believe 1000 per cent that we will get back to the top."

"The team always shows great unity, that's what characterises us and sets us apart from others," said Wolff, praising the team. "We are honest with each other, we have the same goal. We want to win and we want to work together."

Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12