George Russell: Video message instead of factory visit
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Mercedes team was unable to celebrate a GP victory this year. Toto Wolff's team experienced some highlights, but also many difficult race weekends. The team battled with Ferrari to the end for second place in the constructors' championship, which Mercedes ultimately won. The team boss thanked them personally for this during a visit to Brackley and Brixworth.
Lewis Hamilton and Mick Schumacher were there, George Russell was unable to be present as he was still recovering from the illness that plagued him in the last two races of the season. However, he took the opportunity to send a video message to the team.
"I know we're not where we want to be as a team yet, but I felt that finishing the season in Abu Dhabi in second place ahead of Ferrari was a real motivational boost for us all, which we really deserve after a very turbulent season," the 25-year-old told the chassis and engine factory staff.
Hamilton confirmed: "I'm encouraged by the progress we've made over the course of the year. We have improved our performance and not taken any steps backwards. I have confidence in all of you, I believe 1000 per cent that we will get back to the top."
"The team always shows great unity, that's what characterises us and sets us apart from others," said Wolff, praising the team. "We are honest with each other, we have the same goal. We want to win and we want to work together."
Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12