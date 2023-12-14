Aston Martin: Aramco becomes exclusive title sponsor

Aramco will remain a partner of the Aston Martin team, for which Fernando Alonso drives, for the next five years. The Saudi oil company will be the exclusive title partner of the Silverstone-based racing team.

From 1 January 2024, the Aston Martin team will compete in Formula 1 under the name "Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team". The corresponding agreement with the Saudi oil giant, which has been a partner of Lawrence Stroll's racing team since 2022, has been extended by five years.

The collaboration will be intensified from 2026, when the Silverstone-based team will compete with engine partner Honda. Aramco will then develop and supply the corresponding fuels and lubricants for the drive unit from Japan.

Nabeel A. Al-Jama', Aramco Executive Vice President Human Resources & Corporate Services, is delighted: "Since the start of our partnership in 2022, we have seen the team make significant progress and celebrate some very special moments, including eight podium finishes this season."

And team co-owner Lawrence Stroll emphasises: "Aramco has played a key role in our Formula 1 team since 2022. And its role will become even more important in the coming years. This is because we are working together on several initiatives, including the development of advanced fuels for 2026, when we begin our partnership with Honda."