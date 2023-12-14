Crazy idea: Red Bull Racing tyre change in the dark!

For the sixth time in a row, Red Bull Racing has won the "DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award", an honour for the fastest wheel change during a GP season. Team Manager Jonathan Wheatley accepted the award at the World Championship finale in Abu Dhabi.

We may say that the mechanics can rely on each other blindly with their nimble hands, but Jonathan Wheatley and his team were faced with an unexpected task - a tyre change in the pitch dark!

Wheatley says: "The so-called 'Pitch Black Pit Stop' is something I quite literally didn't see coming. But with Red Bull, you always have to expect the unexpected."

"Good eye/hand coordination is the basis for a quick tyre change, so it was interesting to see what happens when the element of sight is removed."

Beforehand, some RBR specialists were asked what time they would achieve when changing tyres in the dark.

Team Principal Christian Horner: "2.6 seconds."



Sergio Pérez: "33 seconds."



Jonathan Wheatley: "2.1 seconds."



Max Verstappen: "6.69 seconds."



The pit crew themselves agreed on 3.1 seconds before work began at the Milton Keynes race car factory.



They worked with a Red Bull Racing RB14 with an electric motor. The mechanics' helmet visors were initially covered with opaque film. Chief mechanic Lee Stevenson: "You have to find ways and means of communicating with each other so that one knows when the other's job is done. How you do that is up to you."



Amid much laughter and the occasional curse, times of around eight or nine seconds were initially achieved. Sometimes the guys with the impact wrench were next to the tyre, which didn't help with loosening the wheel nut.



Then an atmosphere quickly spread like this: Wait a minute, we can do better than that!



After the first practice changes with the mechanics without vision in their helmets, the lights in the hall were switched off. Only infrared light was retained. The driver at the steering wheel and the two specialists at the jack were given night vision devices. Lee Stevenson: "If everyone was blind, it wouldn't work."



Thanks to infrared cameras, the film shows the mechanics groping around in the dark, even though their visors were now up. The mechanics were given ten attempts.



7.5 seconds, 9.8 seconds, 6.7 seconds, 4 seconds. Stevenson: "I was hoping we'd get into the three-second range."



Jonathan Wheatley: "I was pleased with how cheerfully our guys tackled this task. We ended up with a best time of 2.84 seconds, and you shouldn't even be ashamed of a time like that on the day."



Lee Stevenson: "I'm very proud of the boys. To get a time under three seconds in the dark is fabulous."



Jonathan Wheatley: "I don't necessarily need to have a situation like that on the track right now, but it was nice to see how well oiled our machine is when it comes to changing tyres - even in the dark."



Watch the film here.





DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award - all winners

2015 Ferrari

2015 Williams

2017 Mercedes

2018 Red Bull Racing

2019 Red Bull Racing

2020 Red Bull Racing

2021 Red Bull Racing

2022 Red Bull Racing

2023 Red Bull Racing