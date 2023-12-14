Audi CEO Gernot Döller: Commitment to Formula 1

On 26 August 2022, Audi confirmed that the brand with the four rings would enter Formula 1 in 2026. Markus Duesmann, Audi Group CEO since April 2020, will no longer be in his post; at the end of June 2023, Audi announced that Duesmann would be replaced by Gernot Döllner from 1 September.

Duesmann was the big supporter of the Audi F1 project, and rumours quickly began to circulate when he was ousted: The entry into the premier class was once again being scrutinised within the Group. Audi immediately denied this: "The Formula 1 entry is based on a decision by the Board of Management, the project and schedule remain unchanged."

However, the news magazine Spiegel reported that due to the change of CEO and upcoming cost-cutting measures, the entry is being reviewed again. The Management Board is said to have discussed focussing all resources on production.

Der Spiegel referred to information from circles within the parent company Volkswagen, according to which the entry plans had not been carefully analysed to the end. The decision to join the company was therefore not unassailable.



However, Gernot Döllner now says in his first major interview in the Handelsblatt: "There is a clear decision by the Board of Management and the Supervisory Boards of Audi and Volkswagen that Audi will enter Formula 1 in 2026. This plan is in place."



Döllner wants to step on the gas with Audi, especially in America, exactly where Formula 1 is currently experiencing a boom like never before. The Audi CEO continued in the Handelsblatt: "We want to sell significantly more cars in the USA and other markets. We currently sell around 230,000 vehicles in the USA. In China, the figure is around 700,000, and we don't see any major growth spurts there. We therefore want to strengthen North America as a third pillar alongside Europe and China."





Audi: engine prototype under test

Audi made the announcement during the 2022 Belgian Grand Prix: The premium brand is entering the premier class, the Sauber racing team will be taken over step by step, with two Audi cars on the Formula 1 grid from 2026.



On the afternoon of 29 June, the Supervisory Board of the Volkswagen Group decided that CEO Duesmann must vacate his post at the VW subsidiary Audi. Duesmann was replaced from 1 September by Gernot Döllner, who was most recently responsible for the overall strategy of the VW Group. Before that, Döllner was head of concept development at Porsche and was responsible for the Panamera model series, for example.



What happened back then? Der Spiegel reported internal criticism of Duesmann. Not everyone was convinced by his reorganisation plans, sales were weakening in the important Chinese market, and progress in the electric car sector was not progressing fast enough for the VW Group. Duesmann's relationship with VW boss Oliver Blume was considered strained. Duesmann, on the other hand, is described as a close confidant of Porsche and VW boss Blume.



Duesmann caused offence, for example by prematurely announcing the abandonment of the combustion engine, which upset many long-standing Audi customers. Statements about speed limits or car-free days also caused resentment.



Audi is currently gradually taking over shares in the Sauber racing team. The development of the team under the umbrella of the specially founded Audi Formula Racing GmbH at the Neuburg an der Donau site is continuing at full speed.



The core of the development team consists of experienced employees from Audi Sport and Audi, who have many years of diverse expertise in electrified motorsport. Formula 1 specialists from outside the company are also joining the team. The recruitment process should be completed by the end of the year and the team should consist of more than 300 employees.



At the same time, the Motorsport Competence Centre in Neuburg is being expanded for the Formula 1 project: In a new building with a floor area of around 3000 square metres, additional test benches for the development of the power unit were installed from the second half of the year.



A modular design allows the state-of-the-art test benches to be put into operation even before the building is completed in early 2024.



A single-cylinder engine, which has been in test operation since the end of 2022, provided valuable insights into the development, test bench design and validation of the measuring instruments. The first hybrid drive unit, consisting of a combustion engine, electric motor, battery and control electronics, is due to run on the test bench this year and form the basis for the future vehicle concept.



