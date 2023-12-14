Daniel Ricciardo: Those were bad habits

Daniel Ricciardo's 2022 GP season at McLaren was a disillusionment: the eight-time GP winner from Australia was unable to cope with the handling of the McLaren and was beaten time and time again by his English team-mate Lando Norris. In the summer, Ricciardo received the news that there would be no third year with McLaren. He only finished eleventh in the championship, with 37 points; Norris was seventh in the championship, with 122 points.

Ricciardo returned to the company that had set the course for him in Formula 1: Red Bull. He was hired by Red Bull Racing as the third driver alongside Max Verstappen and Sergio Pérez.

"It all started in a hotel room in Mexico City in 2022," said Red Bull Racing Team Principal Christian Horner on the F1 Nation podcast. "I met with Daniel. His options for 2023 were limited. He seemed broken to me."

"I said to him: 'Why don't you come back to us, do some work here in the simulator, do some tyre testing for us, and who knows, maybe you'll rediscover your passion for the sport'."

Horner continued: "Honestly, I didn't recognise Ricciardo. That was not the Daniel who had once contested such great races for us. He was visibly unhappy."



"After the world championship final in Abu Dhabi, he came to us in Milton Keynes and sat in the simulator. It was a disaster! He had picked up some pretty bad habits. But Daniel worked with his former race engineer Simon Rennie, who is now in charge of the sim."



What were these bad habits?



Horner elaborates: "When a racing driver has to drive a car that is not so good, he automatically tries to adapt to the vehicle to a certain extent in order to get more out of it. To do this, however, he has to make compromises and move away from how he would prefer to drive."



"For example, Daniel braked very differently to what we were used to from him in the past. We're talking about the handling of the car when the driver takes his foot off the accelerator." This is oversteer on the brakes when the car starts to yaw, which in racing jargon is referred to as the rotation of the car.



The 34-year-old Ricciardo commented on this in the Formula 1 podcast Beyond The Grid. Daniel says: "These bad habits were ultimately down to a lack of self-confidence."



"When I joined Red Bull Racing in the sim, I was admittedly nervous. I knew Christian would welcome me with open arms, but I wasn't so sure that feeling would apply to all the staff. Because some of them hadn't been happy that I moved to Renault at the end of 2018."



"Honestly, my confidence was gone after the 2022 season. I guess I was a bit burnt out and had lost my love for Formula 1. But without that passion, without that fire, I would never have made it this far."



"The habit thing is something else. The first time I sat in the RBR simulator again, people made me realise - that's not you."



Christian Horner again: "We could see how rapidly Ricciardo progressed and how his confidence increased from race to race. In the end, he was on the same level as the regular drivers Verstappen and Pérez."



The sequel is known: Tyre test at Silverstone, lap times that would have been enough for the front row of the grid for the British GP, Ricciardo was brought to AlphaTauri by Red Bull, where he replaced the weak Nyck de Vries.