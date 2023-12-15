Mike Krack (Aston Martin): What makes Fernando Alonso tick

The surprise of the Formula 1 spring of 2023 was not Max Verstappen, but Fernando Alonso: the Spaniard put in a breathtaking performance, finishing on the podium five times in the first six races and ending up fourth in the world championship - his best final position in Formula 1 since 2013!

Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack: "What Fernando has brought to us is outstanding. He drives everyone here and instils in his employees a deep desire to constantly improve. His ambition is boundless and his goal is for us to fight for a podium finish on every GP weekend."

The 51-year-old Luxembourger Krack continues on the Aston Martin homepage: "His experience is invaluable, the dedication seemingly limitless. There are drivers who come to the track, do their job and then disappear. It's completely different with Alonso. There's always another question, a new WhatsApp message, his mind is constantly wide awake. And Alonso takes everyone with him. I can't wait to see what he will be capable of with us in 2024."

"Those first six races were amazing. But we always knew that it couldn't go on like this forever, that there would be difficult times again. We tried to keep our feet on the ground and keep expectations in check."



"Some of the top teams didn't have a good first part of the World Championship, and we realised that sooner or later they would get their act together. We had a slump in the middle of the season. It was all the more noticeable because we had achieved such good results in the first third of the season."



"But it's not just the podium finishes that stick in my mind. In Mexico, for example, we had a very difficult race and I was deeply impressed by how constructive and uplifting the drivers' comments were."



"It would have been easy and understandable if they had criticised our car in the media. But they didn't. They didn't point the finger at others, they tried to get to the bottom of the difficulties in order to do better next time. Just a few days later, Fernando fought Pérez to a marvellous third place in Brazil."