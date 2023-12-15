Christian Horner: How Max Verstappen is changing

Max Verstappen was 17 years and three days old when he took part in free practice for the Japan GP in 2014 and made his GP debut as a 17-year-old in Melbourne in 2015. Less than 14 months later, he was recruited by Toro Rosso to Red Bull Racing, and Max thanked them by winning his very first race with Red Bull Racing.

Eight years later, Max is a three-time Formula 1 champion and has won 54 world championship races, only Lewis Hamilton (103 wins) and Michael Schumacher (91) are more successful.

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner says in a season review from our colleagues at Sky: "Max Verstappen inspires me in many ways. But what particularly impresses me is that his character hasn't changed."

"Certainly, he has matured, he is no longer a teenager but a man. But his natural talent, his enthusiasm, his determination, his phenomenal vehicle control, his bravery, all that is unchanged. Success and fame have not gone to his head, he is still the same."

"His team would tear themselves apart for him. Also because Max doesn't allow himself to be bent. He always says what he thinks. He doesn't want to be pigeonholed. He is who he is. And I have great respect for him for that. In addition to all the qualities I have mentioned, he is gaining more and more experience. And he's doing an excellent job of it."



Fernando Alonso showed in 2023 how competitive a 42-year-old can be in Formula 1, but Christian Horner says: "I very much doubt that we will see him in the premier class for so long. He knows exactly what he wants. And even for him, at the age of 26, the world championship programme is extremely intensive. Ultimately, he will stay in Formula 1 for as long as he has the necessary passion for it."