Before Audi and after Alfa Romeo: Sauber is now called Kick

There has been speculation for weeks about the name under which the Swiss racing team Sauber will compete in 2024/2025, after Alfa Romeo and before Audi joins. The answer is here: the chassis is called the Kick Sauber C44.

Alfa Romeo's involvement with Sauber came to an end at the end of 2023. In the transition phase before Audi's entry in 2026, the question was: What name would the Swiss GP racing team race under in the 2024 and 2025 seasons? We now have that answer - the team confirms that the chassis will be named after the Australian streaming provider Kick.

The team will compete in the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship under the name: Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber. The chassis will officially be called: KICK Sauber C44. As before, the engine will come from Ferrari.

Team representative Alessandro Alunni Bravi: "At Sauber, everything has always been about innovation and breaking conventions. Our partnership with Kick.com proves this. Kick is redefining how streaming is done, and so we want to break new ground too."

Kick is a live video streaming service headquartered in Melbourn, Australia. Kick has several agreements with streamers who previously used the competitor platform Twitch. The difference to other providers: according to Kick, it splits its revenue 95% with the streamer and 5% with the platform. Twitch's split between content creators and the platform is 50:50.



Kick pays streamers by the hour if they fulfil certain conditions. These conditions include, for example, that the streamer is active for at least four hours a day, 30 days a month, that they are of legal age and use a webcam, and that they integrate a chat.



Whether Kick will catch on as a chassis designation among racing fans is another matter. Most Grand Prix fans will probably name it after its origin - Sauber.