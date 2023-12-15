Ferrari 2023: Only one victory, new concept coming

Ferrari wanted to have a say in the 2023 World Championship title, but only managed to win once, with Carlos Sainz in Singapore. Head of Sport Diego Ioverno admits how much this hurts the Italian soul.

The loyal Tifosi have had to be strong for years: Ferrari has been without a drivers' world championship title since 2007 (when Kimi Räikkönen won), and the last constructors' trophy was won in 2008.

After that, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel narrowly missed out on titles in red, while Charles Leclerc's challenge in 2022 fizzled out due to too many strategic errors, mistakes by the Monegasque, a lack of development and inability to change tyres.

Ferrari wanted to be on a par with Red Bull Racing from the very first race in 2023, but that didn't work out. The car driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz was blazingly fast in many practice sessions, but usually not competitive enough over the race distance; in the end, the Italians were only able to triumph once, on the night of Singapore, thanks to a masterful performance by Carlos Sainz.

For Ferrari sporting director Diego Ioverno, it is little consolation that Ferrari is the only team that was able to inflict a defeat on Red Bull Racing in 2023. The man from Bologna admits that it hurts his soul when Ferrari cannot win regularly: "Deep in our soul is this desire to win. Ferrari has to be in contention for the title, and if we don't manage that, we have ultimately lost."

"Sometimes we have shown good performances. There have been some weekends when the whole team has worked flawlessly. And of course we are proud of our victory in Singapore. But there is always the nagging feeling that we didn't achieve our big goal, and that has to change."

Ferrari F1 project manager Enrico Cardile adds: "The 2023 model was a logical evolution of the 2022 race car. That will change. The 2024 model will be a completely new car that follows a different philosophy and will therefore look very different."

"We know exactly what we did wrong with the 2023 car. We had to admit to ourselves that the existing concept ultimately offers too little room for development and restricts us. And we are also tackling the issue that our performance varies too much from track to track."



"Nobody can gloss over the fact that the results have fallen short of our expectations. So it was clear - something has to change, and that will be the 2024 car with a completely new rear axle. The new vehicle architecture will give the aerodynamicists more room for fresh ideas. The aim must be to put pressure on the leader Red Bull Racing as early as 2024."





