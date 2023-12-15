History: Unlucky people, failures and the hopeless

Chris Amon (New Zealand)

The good Lord had given Chris Amon plenty of talent in his cradle. The quiet New Zealander has won everything with four wheels: Le Mans, World Sportscar Championship, Formula 2, Tasman Series, Formula 5000, touring cars - except in the Formula 1 World Championship.

No driver has led more laps in the world championship without ever winning a world championship race. Chris did win races that did not count towards the World Championship, such as Silverstone 1970 with March or Argentina 1971 with Matra.



Amon, who succumbed to cancer on 3 August 2016, led 183 laps in the Formula 1 World Championship. Unsuccessfully. Something always went wrong. In Monza 1971, he tore the entire visor off his helmet instead of a tear-off film and could no longer see anything in the wind. Sometimes he got a flat tyre, sometimes he was in the lead, as in Clermont-Ferrand in 1972, sometimes the engine (USA 1967) or the gearbox (Canada 1968) went on strike.



His opponent at the time, Mario Andretti, said legendarily: "Chris has so much bad luck - if he were an undertaker, people would stop dying."



Luca Badoer (Italy)

From South Africa in 1993 to Belgium in 2009, long-time Ferrari test driver Luca Badoer contested a total of 51 world championship races. Guess how many points he scored in the process? That's right - none.



We would like to remind you that Luca started out in an era in which the top ten were not rewarded with points. Particularly painful: at the Nürburgring in 1999, the gearbox of his Minardi broke down and Luca was in a sensational fourth place! We'll never forget how the Italian slumped next to his car crying.



In 2009, Badoer sat in the Ferrari alongside Kimi Räikkönen in Valencia and Belgium as a replacement for the injured Felipe Massa. And yet he was unable to score points. It just wasn't meant to be.



Andrea de Cesaris (Italy)

The Roman drove 208 Formula 1 World Championship races from Canada 1980 to Jerez 1994, but it was never enough to win. It wasn't down to speed. De Crasheris had almost too much of it. Andrea earned the unflattering nickname with many accidents in the first half of his career, but in the second half he developed into an extremely reliable rider.



De Cesaris was a true wanderer: 1980 Alfa Romeo, 1981 McLaren, 1982 and 1983 again with Alfa, 1984/85 in the service of Ligier, 1986 Minardi, 1987 Brabham, 1988 Rial, 1989/90 BMS-Dallara, 1991 Jordan, 1992/93 Tyrrell, 1994 Jordan again, then finally Sauber. No driver has driven for more different GP racing teams. Andrea de Cesaris died in a motorbike accident in his home town of Rome at the beginning of October 2014.



Bruno Giacomelli (Italy)

British Formula 3 champion in 1976, Formula 2 champion in 1978 - Bruno Giacomelli could drive racing cars, there's no question about that. But who knows why he put himself through the rigours of driving the Life F190 in 1990. A W12 engine (i.e. with three banks of four cylinders each) rattled away in the rear.



Back then, we had so many cars in Formula 1 that there was a pre-qualifying session on Friday morning. The journalists stood around the Life, and when the moody engine came to life (nomen est omen), we applauded respectfully.



Giacomelli took to the track. The top speed left a little to be desired: where others whistled past at 300, the Life groaned past at 220. When Giacomelli was back, I asked him why he wasn't going faster. Bruno, without batting an eyelid: "If I go faster, it'll tear up the bucket." The Honda engines back then produced around 700 hp. The engine designed by former Ferrari engineer Franco Rocchi produced 350.



Miguel Ángel Guerra (Argentina)

Together with the Italian Marco Apicella (1993 Italian GP in Monza, collision on the first corner), Guerra holds the unenviable record for the shortest GP career. Guerra competed in four GP weekends with Osella in 1981, but failed to qualify for the race in Long Beach, Brazil and Argentina.



It finally worked out in Imola, but then the young South American barely made it half a kilometre: in a collision with the March of Chilean Eliseo Salazar, Guerra's Osella crashed into a wall and was so crushed at the front axle that Miguel Ángel suffered a double ankle fracture. "Unfortunately, I never got another chance in Formula 1," said the Argentinian later.



Nico Hülkenberg (Germany)

Nico Hülkenberg from Emmerich has won the title in every single-seater series in which he has competed: 2005 in Formula BMW, 2007 in A1GP, 2008 in Formula 3 European Championship, 2009 in GP2. But in Formula 1, the yield is far too meagre - in 2017, the 2015 Le Mans winner replaced his compatriot Adrian Sutil as the driver with the most Formula 1 starts without a place on the podium.



This will not change after his return to the premier class as a regular driver in 2023, when Hülkenberg succeeds Mick Schumacher. Nico has now made 203 appearances, followed by Adrian Sutil (128) and the Italian Pierluigi Martini (118).



Yuji Ide (Japan)

Japan's Yuji Ide came to Europe with no bad track record: champion of the Formula Dream (Honda junior series), runner-up in Formula Nippon 2005. 31 years old, he then became one of the older Formula 1 rookies of the modern era when he was given Super Aguri's second race car for the 2006 season, alongside Takuma Sato.



The fact that Ide spoke only fragile English did not prevent the team from letting him drive Grands Prix. In Bahrain, the gap to Sato was considerable. Team boss Aguri Suzuki had an unusual explanation ready: "He hasn't had enough test drives because he doesn't know what to do with the car."



In Australia, Rubens Barrichello was upset with Ide because he was blocked by the Japanese driver in qualifying. In Australia, Yuji stood out as the king of the waltz. In Imola, he bumped into Dutchman Christijan Albers on the very first lap - Albers' car rolled over. At this point, the FIA gave Suzuki team boss the polite advice to perhaps use a different driver.



Claudio Langes (Italy)

Some consider him to be the worst Formula 1 driver, but we dare to doubt that. Nevertheless, the statistics are merciless - 14 qualifying attempts with EuroBrun, from the USA to Spain in 1990, not a single start.



Chanoch Nissany (Israel)

Chanoch Nissany appeared out of nowhere to drive a Minardi in Friday practice for the 2005 Hungarian GP. Fastest in practice at the time: Alexander Wurz in the McLaren, with 1:21.411 min. Second last: Nicholas Kiesa in the Jordan, with 1:28.230 min. Nissany achieved a personal best time of 1:34.319 min without having moved the car a single metre, we have to be fair. Of course there was a lot of mockery and derision, but what most people forget: Nissany was making his Friday debut after exactly three years in motorsport and at the ripe old age of 41!



Al Pease (Canada)

The local hero lined up for the 1969 Mosport GP with a qualifying time that was 11.1 seconds faster than Jacky Ickx's best time. One reason for the miserable performance was the car - a four-year-old Eagle with an asthmatic Climax engine.



On the first lap, Pease bumped into the privately entered Brabham of Silvio Moser from Ticino, and after four laps Al was lapped for the first time. Some of the somewhat faster men breathed a sigh of relief as soon as they had passed the 47-year-old. This was because Pease spread his car out quite a bit. After 22 (out of 90) laps, the race organisers came to their senses and took Pease off the track.



To this day, Al Pease is the only Formula 1 driver to have been disqualified in a race for driving too slowly.





