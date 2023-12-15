Lando Norris (McLaren): Trofeo Lorenzo Bandini 2023
Lando Norris has won the Trofeo Lorenzo Bandini 2023. The McLaren driver received the award at a ceremony in the Italian city of Faenza.
The sculpture honours racing drivers, people involved in motorsport or racing teams for outstanding achievements - in memory of Ferrari driver Lorenzo Bandini, who died in an accident in Monaco in 1967. The prize (awarded for the 30th time) was presented for many years by Margherita Bandini, the widow of the former Ferrari star, but also by Gabrielle, the Italian racer's sister.
Norris finished sixth in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, his best overall result in the premier class in his fifth season. The Briton from Bristol stood on the podium seven times in 2023, six of them as runner-up.
Hundreds of fans awaited the racing driver in Faenza's Piazza del Popolo (People's Square), and it was striking how many young ladies expressed their enthusiasm for the Englishman.
After numerous autographs and selfies, Norris was visibly impressed by the hoopla. "I'm gobsmacked, I never expected such a reception."
Before Norris received his award, there was a short press conference. Looking back, Lando said: "We had a very strong season, but of course I would have loved to have finally clinched my first Formula 1 victory. I am convinced that this moment will come with McLaren. And it shouldn't be a chance victory in a crazy race, but a hard-fought triumph in a season in which I can also have a say in the title. There's not much left for McLaren to catch up with the leaders."
The award ceremony took place in the Palazzo del Podestà (Governor's Palace), in front of guests of honour and fans; the seats had previously been offered on the Internet and were allocated within a few minutes.
Lando Norris was very touched when he received the prize, a ceramic Ferrari 312 with start number 18 from Lorenzo Bandini. Lando concluded by saying that he hoped to see everyone again in Imola next spring.
Trofeo Bandini - the winners
1992: Ivan Capelli
1993: not awarded
1994: not awarded
1995: David Coulthard
1996: Jacques Villeneuve
1997: Luca Montezemolo
1998: Giancarlo Fisichella
1999: Alexander Wurz
2000: Jarno Trulli
2001: Jenson Button
2002: Juan Pablo Montoya
2003: Michael Schumacher
2004: Kimi Räikkönen
2005: Fernando Alonso
2006: Mark Webber
2007: Felipe Massa
2008: Robert Kubica
2009: Sebastian Vettel
2010: Lewis Hamilton
2011: Nico Rosberg
2012: Bruno Senna
2013: Piero Ferrari
2014: Daniel Ricciardo
2015: Mercedes AMG Formula 1
2016: Max Verstappen
2017: Scuderia Ferrari
2018: Valtteri Bottas
2019: Antonio Giovinazzi
2020: not assigned
2021: Charles Leclerc
2022: Kevin Magnussen
2023: Lando Norris