Lando Norris (McLaren): Trofeo Lorenzo Bandini 2023

The 24-year-old Englishman Lando Norris has received the prestigious Trofeo Lorenzo Bandini, which commemorates the unforgotten Ferrari star. Norris was deeply moved at the presentation ceremony in Faenza.

Lando Norris has won the Trofeo Lorenzo Bandini 2023. The McLaren driver received the award at a ceremony in the Italian city of Faenza.

The sculpture honours racing drivers, people involved in motorsport or racing teams for outstanding achievements - in memory of Ferrari driver Lorenzo Bandini, who died in an accident in Monaco in 1967. The prize (awarded for the 30th time) was presented for many years by Margherita Bandini, the widow of the former Ferrari star, but also by Gabrielle, the Italian racer's sister.

Norris finished sixth in the 2023 Formula 1 World Championship, his best overall result in the premier class in his fifth season. The Briton from Bristol stood on the podium seven times in 2023, six of them as runner-up.

Hundreds of fans awaited the racing driver in Faenza's Piazza del Popolo (People's Square), and it was striking how many young ladies expressed their enthusiasm for the Englishman.

After numerous autographs and selfies, Norris was visibly impressed by the hoopla. "I'm gobsmacked, I never expected such a reception."



Before Norris received his award, there was a short press conference. Looking back, Lando said: "We had a very strong season, but of course I would have loved to have finally clinched my first Formula 1 victory. I am convinced that this moment will come with McLaren. And it shouldn't be a chance victory in a crazy race, but a hard-fought triumph in a season in which I can also have a say in the title. There's not much left for McLaren to catch up with the leaders."



The award ceremony took place in the Palazzo del Podestà (Governor's Palace), in front of guests of honour and fans; the seats had previously been offered on the Internet and were allocated within a few minutes.



Lando Norris was very touched when he received the prize, a ceramic Ferrari 312 with start number 18 from Lorenzo Bandini. Lando concluded by saying that he hoped to see everyone again in Imola next spring.





Trofeo Bandini - the winners

1992: Ivan Capelli

1993: not awarded

1994: not awarded

1995: David Coulthard

1996: Jacques Villeneuve

1997: Luca Montezemolo

1998: Giancarlo Fisichella

1999: Alexander Wurz

2000: Jarno Trulli

2001: Jenson Button

2002: Juan Pablo Montoya

2003: Michael Schumacher

2004: Kimi Räikkönen

2005: Fernando Alonso

2006: Mark Webber

2007: Felipe Massa

2008: Robert Kubica

2009: Sebastian Vettel

2010: Lewis Hamilton

2011: Nico Rosberg

2012: Bruno Senna

2013: Piero Ferrari

2014: Daniel Ricciardo

2015: Mercedes AMG Formula 1

2016: Max Verstappen

2017: Scuderia Ferrari

2018: Valtteri Bottas

2019: Antonio Giovinazzi

2020: not assigned

2021: Charles Leclerc

2022: Kevin Magnussen

2023: Lando Norris