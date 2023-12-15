Christian Horner: How Sergio Pérez has to step up in 2024

Fourth in the 2020 and 2021 World Championships, third in the 2022 World Championship, second in the 2023 World Championship, there is only one thing left for Sergio Pérez - the World Championship title. The only problem is that although he is in the best Formula 1 car, his Red Bull Racing team-mate Max Verstappen cannot jeopardise him for an entire season.

Good for Sergio Pérez in 2023: Very strong start to the season (two wins in the first four races), and he has enabled RBR to occupy the top two places in the drivers' championship for the first time ever.

Bad with Sergio Pérez 2023: Too high a margin for error, especially in qualifying, "that compromised a lot of my races because I had to make up all those positions in the Grand Prix," said the 33-year-old from Guadalajara.

Pérez's contract with Red Bull Racing expires at the end of 2024, and RBR team boss Christian Horner says what he wants to see from the 257-time GP participant in 2024. Horner tells the Sky podcast: "If you're not mentally strong, then you can't deal with Max Verstappen, it's as simple as that. With Max, there's just no let-up and virtually no bad day."



"I recognise enough maturity and strength in Sergio Pérez to stand up to Verstappen. Other drivers before 'Checo' were broken by Max. It's not easy to hold your own next to Verstappen."



After weak performances, there were rumours, especially in Mexico, that Sergio was at a material disadvantage. Christian Horner vehemently disagrees: "We put the best possible two cars on the grid, and it is part of our guidelines that the cars are identical. Ultimately, it's up to the driver. We've also seen Sebastian Vettel dominate his team-mate before, and the race cars were the same then too. Max is just a machine and gets the best out of the car in almost every race."



"Pérez has to get his qualifying performance right. That has to be at the centre of his efforts, it was the Achilles heel of his season. We don't need to discuss his speed and he has shown some brilliant Grands Prix. But he needs to qualify further forward, be closer to Max, put him under more pressure. We need consistent top performances from both drivers."





Red Bull Racing - the drivers

2005: David Coulthard (GB), Christian Klien (A), Tonio Liuzzi (I)

2006: David Coulthard, Christian Klien, Robert Doornbos (NL)

2007: David Coulthard, Mark Webber (AUS)

2008: David Coulthard, Mark Webber

2009: Sebastian Vettel (D), Mark Webber

2010: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2011: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2012: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2013: Sebastian Vettel, Mark Webber

2014: Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)

2015: Daniel Ricciardo, Daniil Kvyat (RU)

2016: Daniel Ricciardo, Kvyat, Max Verstappen (NL)

2017: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

2018: Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen

2019: Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly (F), Alex Albon (T)

2020: Max Verstappen, Albon

2021: Max Verstappen, Sergio Pérez (MEX)

2022: Verstappen, Pérez

2023: Verstappen, Pérez

2024: Verstappen, Pérez



Red Bull Racing - the engines

2005: Cosworth

2006: Ferrari

2007-2018: Renault

Since 2019: Honda



Red Bull Racing - the interim balance sheet

7 drivers' world championship titles (Vettel 2010-2013, Verstappen 2021/2022/2023)

6 Constructors' Cups (2010-2013, 2022 and 2023)

369 Grands Prix

95 pole positions

95 best race laps

113 victories

28 double victories

264 podiums

6486 leading laps

7248 championship points



