GP veteran Jenson Button compares Formula 1 with WEC
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Jenson Button will compete for Hertz Team JOTA in the Porsche 963 in the top class of the WEC next year. The former GP driver will compete in the hypercar category together with Oliver Rasmussen and compatriot Phil Hanson. He is certain: "I'm still in top form." He also ventured a comparison between the Formula 1 cars and the World Endurance Championship with his colleagues from BBC Sport.
"In Formula 1, the technology is sophisticated and aerodynamically it's first class, the best teams in the world are racing there. But they are not as technologically advanced as the hypercars. In the latter, there is a 38-page manual on what the steering wheel does alone. Because there are so many switches," says the 43-year-old Briton.
Button knows: "There's a lot to learn, because it's an overwhelming amount of information and things that blow your mind and you have to get used to. It's very sophisticated, but also very complex, so it requires a different type of driver. You have to be skilful on the track, but also an expert when it comes to technology."
"Hypercars are the coolest cars ever. If I had drawn a car as a child, it would have been a hypercar. I used to watch Le Mans in the 1980s. The atmosphere in the teams there is very different to Formula 1, where your team-mate is the first one you have to beat. In endurance racing, you work together with your team-mates to develop the car and win races," enthuses the 15-time GP winner.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12