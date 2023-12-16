GP veteran Jenson Button compares Formula 1 with WEC

Jenson Button will be competing in the World Endurance Championship in 2024. The former GP star and 2009 Formula 1 World Champion is convinced that the cars in the hypercar class are more technologically advanced than the GP racers.

Jenson Button will compete for Hertz Team JOTA in the Porsche 963 in the top class of the WEC next year. The former GP driver will compete in the hypercar category together with Oliver Rasmussen and compatriot Phil Hanson. He is certain: "I'm still in top form." He also ventured a comparison between the Formula 1 cars and the World Endurance Championship with his colleagues from BBC Sport.

"In Formula 1, the technology is sophisticated and aerodynamically it's first class, the best teams in the world are racing there. But they are not as technologically advanced as the hypercars. In the latter, there is a 38-page manual on what the steering wheel does alone. Because there are so many switches," says the 43-year-old Briton.

Button knows: "There's a lot to learn, because it's an overwhelming amount of information and things that blow your mind and you have to get used to. It's very sophisticated, but also very complex, so it requires a different type of driver. You have to be skilful on the track, but also an expert when it comes to technology."

"Hypercars are the coolest cars ever. If I had drawn a car as a child, it would have been a hypercar. I used to watch Le Mans in the 1980s. The atmosphere in the teams there is very different to Formula 1, where your team-mate is the first one you have to beat. In endurance racing, you work together with your team-mates to develop the car and win races," enthuses the 15-time GP winner.

