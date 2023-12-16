Lando Norris: When will he have to leave McLaren?
Lando Norris has finished second on the GP podium six times this year, but it was not enough for his first victory at Silverstone, the Hungaroring, Singapore, Suzuka, Austin or São Paulo. He celebrated another podium finish in Qatar in third place. He has achieved all of his top three results in the last 13 race weekends.
It was not apparent at the start of the season that Norris would be so successful, as the Papaya racers from Woking were still the slowest cars in the field in the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. However, extensive updates turned things around and in the end Norris was able to celebrate sixth place in the drivers' championship and McLaren fourth in the constructors' championship.
Now it's time for the first win, says Martin Brundle. In a question and answer session on Sky Sports F1, the GP veteran explained whether Norris will leave the team if it gets off to another poor start to the season: "Of course you have to keep all your options open. Loyalty does pay off, especially nowadays, because you can build something together with a Formula 1 team."
"But if he goes through another year without winning, then he has to do that, and in general he should make sure that he is in the best position to win a world title," added the 64-year-old, referring to Norris. At the same time, he emphasised in response to another question that he has a lot of confidence in the traditional racing team. "They have a great driver duo and the team seems to be on the upswing."
"I'm not sure if the wind tunnel is ready to make big changes yet, but they clearly understand their car because every time they've brought out an update, it's really pushed the car forward, which suggests that all their data is consistent with on-track performance," said Brundle, praising Team Principal Andrea Stella's squad.
Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island