Lando Norris: When will he have to leave McLaren?

Even in his fifth year as a regular McLaren driver, Lando Norris has yet to win a GP. That must change next season, says GP veteran Martin Brundle, who believes that Norris must leave McLaren: Otherwise Norris will have to leave McLaren.

Lando Norris has finished second on the GP podium six times this year, but it was not enough for his first victory at Silverstone, the Hungaroring, Singapore, Suzuka, Austin or São Paulo. He celebrated another podium finish in Qatar in third place. He has achieved all of his top three results in the last 13 race weekends.

It was not apparent at the start of the season that Norris would be so successful, as the Papaya racers from Woking were still the slowest cars in the field in the first two races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia. However, extensive updates turned things around and in the end Norris was able to celebrate sixth place in the drivers' championship and McLaren fourth in the constructors' championship.

Now it's time for the first win, says Martin Brundle. In a question and answer session on Sky Sports F1, the GP veteran explained whether Norris will leave the team if it gets off to another poor start to the season: "Of course you have to keep all your options open. Loyalty does pay off, especially nowadays, because you can build something together with a Formula 1 team."

"But if he goes through another year without winning, then he has to do that, and in general he should make sure that he is in the best position to win a world title," added the 64-year-old, referring to Norris. At the same time, he emphasised in response to another question that he has a lot of confidence in the traditional racing team. "They have a great driver duo and the team seems to be on the upswing."

"I'm not sure if the wind tunnel is ready to make big changes yet, but they clearly understand their car because every time they've brought out an update, it's really pushed the car forward, which suggests that all their data is consistent with on-track performance," said Brundle, praising Team Principal Andrea Stella's squad.

Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island