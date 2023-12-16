Fernando Alonso: "GP victory in Monaco was possible"

Fernando Alonso came close to the 33rd GP victory of his career three times this year in second place. The two-time world champion from the Aston Martin team is certain that he could have won in Monaco.

Fernando Alonso's decision to switch from Alpine to Aston Martin for this year's season proved to be a good one. The two-time world champion has made an extremely successful start to the latest chapter of his long career. He finished on the podium six times in the first eight Grands Prix of the year.

In Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Melbourne, as well as in Miami and later in São Paulo, the ambitious Formula 1 veteran finished third in each race, and in Monaco, Canada and Zandvoort he even finished second behind Max Verstappen. In the Principality, victory was within his grasp, as Alonso recalls. He is convinced that he could have won the race.

"Victory would probably have been possible in Monaco, I was closer there than in the other races, perhaps if we had pursued a different tyre strategy," explained the 32-time GP winner in his media round, looking back.

"Or maybe at Zandvoort, too, if we had had a different starting position at the restart," added Alonso, also emphasising: "We had our chances from time to time and I really believe that we deserved it more than any other team this year."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12