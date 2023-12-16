Fernando Alonso: "GP victory in Monaco was possible"
Fernando Alonso's decision to switch from Alpine to Aston Martin for this year's season proved to be a good one. The two-time world champion has made an extremely successful start to the latest chapter of his long career. He finished on the podium six times in the first eight Grands Prix of the year.
In Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and Melbourne, as well as in Miami and later in São Paulo, the ambitious Formula 1 veteran finished third in each race, and in Monaco, Canada and Zandvoort he even finished second behind Max Verstappen. In the Principality, victory was within his grasp, as Alonso recalls. He is convinced that he could have won the race.
"Victory would probably have been possible in Monaco, I was closer there than in the other races, perhaps if we had pursued a different tyre strategy," explained the 32-time GP winner in his media round, looking back.
"Or maybe at Zandvoort, too, if we had had a different starting position at the restart," added Alonso, also emphasising: "We had our chances from time to time and I really believe that we deserved it more than any other team this year."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12