Max Verstappen: "We have to improve that"
More than 13,000 kilometres separate the two GP venues Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, which the Formula 1 World Championship circus had to travel to at the end of the season. The drivers, team members and media representatives who had to make this journey before the final showdown of a long season were correspondingly exhausted.
The World Championship calendar was criticised accordingly, with champion Max Verstappen also voicing his opinion. The Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team explained in response to the question: "I think we need to improve that in the future, but of course you can't do that at short notice for next year, it's impossible."
And the three-time world champion added: "But it's a bit strange that we are basically on the other side of the world before we get here. That's not very sustainable, and not just in terms of emissions, but also in terms of our own bodies. Of course we'll manage that, but it's not great."
Verstappen received support from Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari star confessed: "I was so tired that I slept like a baby on the first night, so the jet lag wasn't a problem. But if you ask around the paddock, especially the mechanics and engineers, everyone is very, very tired and really struggling with it."
"I think it will be even more difficult next year because we will have three races in a row at the end and I think we will rethink a bit the way we organise the last part of the season," added the Monegasque.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12