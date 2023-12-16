Max Verstappen: "We have to improve that"

The Formula 1 squad had a long journey to make at the end of the season. Champion Max Verstappen criticised the design of the world championship calendar. He calls for improvements in the future.

More than 13,000 kilometres separate the two GP venues Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, which the Formula 1 World Championship circus had to travel to at the end of the season. The drivers, team members and media representatives who had to make this journey before the final showdown of a long season were correspondingly exhausted.

The World Championship calendar was criticised accordingly, with champion Max Verstappen also voicing his opinion. The Dutchman from the Red Bull Racing Team explained in response to the question: "I think we need to improve that in the future, but of course you can't do that at short notice for next year, it's impossible."

And the three-time world champion added: "But it's a bit strange that we are basically on the other side of the world before we get here. That's not very sustainable, and not just in terms of emissions, but also in terms of our own bodies. Of course we'll manage that, but it's not great."

Verstappen received support from Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari star confessed: "I was so tired that I slept like a baby on the first night, so the jet lag wasn't a problem. But if you ask around the paddock, especially the mechanics and engineers, everyone is very, very tired and really struggling with it."

"I think it will be even more difficult next year because we will have three races in a row at the end and I think we will rethink a bit the way we organise the last part of the season," added the Monegasque.

