Charles Leclerc on Verstappen: "Has worked hard"
A cursory glance at the statistics books shows just how superior Max Verstappen has been this year. The Red Bull Racing star collected one victory after another on his way to a third consecutive title crown and only three Grands Prix did he not finish first. In two of them he finished second behind his team-mate Sergio Pérez, and only in Singapore did he have to settle for fifth place.
The Dutchman is delighted with the many triumphs, which he modestly attributes to his company car, the RB19. The champion's car was also superior, but Verstappen's opponent Charles Leclerc is certain that the road to successfully defending the title was no walk in the park.
The 26-year-old, who finished the season in fifth place, says of the statement that Verstappen had an easy game: "It would be unfair to say that. Of course, he is currently in a good position, but he has worked hard to get himself into this position."
"And they have simply done a good job, which is why they are where they are now," added the Monegasque from the Ferrari team with a view to the world champions from Red Bull Racing. "I respect that. Now we have to do just as good a job to catch up."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12