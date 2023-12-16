Charles Leclerc on Verstappen: "Has worked hard"

Ferrari star Charles Leclerc knows that Max Verstappen has benefited from his superior Formula 1 racer this year. Nevertheless, he does not want to play down the performance of the three-time world champion.

A cursory glance at the statistics books shows just how superior Max Verstappen has been this year. The Red Bull Racing star collected one victory after another on his way to a third consecutive title crown and only three Grands Prix did he not finish first. In two of them he finished second behind his team-mate Sergio Pérez, and only in Singapore did he have to settle for fifth place.

The Dutchman is delighted with the many triumphs, which he modestly attributes to his company car, the RB19. The champion's car was also superior, but Verstappen's opponent Charles Leclerc is certain that the road to successfully defending the title was no walk in the park.

The 26-year-old, who finished the season in fifth place, says of the statement that Verstappen had an easy game: "It would be unfair to say that. Of course, he is currently in a good position, but he has worked hard to get himself into this position."

"And they have simply done a good job, which is why they are where they are now," added the Monegasque from the Ferrari team with a view to the world champions from Red Bull Racing. "I respect that. Now we have to do just as good a job to catch up."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12