F1 season 2024: Ferrari confirms presentation date
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
This year, Ferrari has chosen Valentine's Day for the presentation of the SF-23, but in 2024 the Reds will be a little earlier: the racing team from Maranello will drop the covers on 13 February, as team boss Fred Vasseur revealed in Maranello. "The unveiling will take place the day before Valentine's Day, and the rest will be revealed on 13 February," he explained.
As always, the schedule is tight, with testing already scheduled for 21 February in Bahrain. The only pre-season test on the desert circuit lasts three days. "It's a real challenge to get everything done on time," Vasseur admitted. It is not yet known what the new Ferrari will be called. One thing is certain: the car will be very different from this year's service car driven by Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.
"I don't know if revolution is the right word, because we now have the same rules for the third time in a row, so you can't drastically change the situation. It's about tenths of a second and therefore 0.1 or 0.2 per cent of performance. But of course we have to make a step forward and I don't want to underestimate that," revealed the Frenchman.
"We will change 95 per cent of the parts on the car, maybe you can see that as a revolution, but I don't know if it will be. As far as expectations are concerned, we are focussing on ourselves, we will certainly make good progress, but it's always about comparison with the others. You can improve by 100 per cent, but if the other teams improve by 120 per cent, then you look old, if they only manage 80 per cent, then you are the big hero," added Vasseur.
"At the moment, it is important to keep pushing and developing and to have the drivers at the centre of the project, because they are fully involved in the development. So far we are going in the right direction and I don't know what the other teams are doing, whether they have taken the right path, we will be in Bahrain," said the 54-year-old.
