Title fight: Could Russell beat Lewis Hamilton?

The question of whether George Russell could triumph in the title fight against his team-mate Lewis Hamilton is on the minds of Formula 1 fans. Here's what former GP star Martin Brundle has to say.

In Formula 1, your team-mate is the first opponent you have to beat. That's why the comparison between team-mates is obvious. And Mercedes fans are wondering which of the two star drivers would come out on top if Toto Wolff's works team is able to provide a title-winning GP racer before the next rule change in 2026.

Martin Brundle was asked precisely this question during a Q&A session on Sky Sports F1. The answer from the former GP driver and current TV pundit was vague: "It's very close between these two if you look at the statistics. But George has had some nightmare races this year. That's a good question."

"It all depends on whether Lewis can maintain his current motivation. But the intra-team duel is so close that you can't tell," added the Briton. "Lewis knows how to do it, but George has youth on his side. So I don't know the answer, but I certainly wouldn't say that Lewis would triumph hands down as a seven-time world champion."

"But until George is in a position to fight for the world title, we don't know if he has what it takes mentally to deal with this situation," Brundle added. One thing is certain: Russell has also proven his speed this year. He finished eighth in the championship, well behind his team-mate, who finished third overall.

In the team-internal comparison, however, he was 4:2 ahead in the sprint quali and sprint duel. The two Mercedes drivers were tied in GP qualifying. If you take a closer look at the qualifying performances, Russell had an average lead of 0.035 seconds over Hamilton.

Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island