Toto Wolff makes it clear: "Don't want to wait until 2026"
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Since the last major rule change in 2022, the Red Bull Racing Team with spearhead Max Verstappen has been hard to beat. Last year, the Dutchman won 15 Grands Prix, and this year he went one better and celebrated 19 GP victories in 22 races. His team-mate Sergio Pérez won twice in both years.
The Mercedes team did not achieve any GP success this year. For the first time since 2011, the team with the three-pointed star was without a first place, as George Russell had prevented a winless season in 2022 with his triumph in São Paulo. But even that was little consolation for the ambitious team boss Toto Wolff.
The Viennese wants to get back on the road to success as quickly as possible and not have to wait until the next major rule change, which is planned for 2026. When asked whether Formula 1 could afford another year of Red Bull Racing dominance in view of the lack of excitement, he explained: "The figures look good. Our fan base is growing on social media and at the racetracks the grandstands are full and tickets are sold out."
"But of course the spectacle plays a big role and if it's not good, then the fans will follow us less. But I like the fact that the spectacle follows the sport, and in sport only the performance counts. Whoever does the best job wins, and if someone has done a much better job than the others, then they often win and are unstoppable," Wolff added.
"We, Ferrari and all the other teams have to do a better job to challenge Red Bull Racing. And if we don't, then people will say that they know the result before the race. We experienced that ourselves with Lewis Hamilton and now we just have to do a better job. Because I don't want to wait until 2026," emphasised the 51-year-old.
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03. Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12
Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024
02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir
09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah
24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne
07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka
21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai
05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola
26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo
09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló
30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg
07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone
21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest
28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa
25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort
01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza
15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku
22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin
27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City
03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos
23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas
01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha
08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island