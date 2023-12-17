Toto Wolff makes it clear: "Don't want to wait until 2026"

Red Bull Racing has dominated Formula 1 since the last rule change. The rules will remain stable until 2026. However, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff does not want to be at the top again until then, as he makes clear.

Since the last major rule change in 2022, the Red Bull Racing Team with spearhead Max Verstappen has been hard to beat. Last year, the Dutchman won 15 Grands Prix, and this year he went one better and celebrated 19 GP victories in 22 races. His team-mate Sergio Pérez won twice in both years.

The Mercedes team did not achieve any GP success this year. For the first time since 2011, the team with the three-pointed star was without a first place, as George Russell had prevented a winless season in 2022 with his triumph in São Paulo. But even that was little consolation for the ambitious team boss Toto Wolff.

The Viennese wants to get back on the road to success as quickly as possible and not have to wait until the next major rule change, which is planned for 2026. When asked whether Formula 1 could afford another year of Red Bull Racing dominance in view of the lack of excitement, he explained: "The figures look good. Our fan base is growing on social media and at the racetracks the grandstands are full and tickets are sold out."

"But of course the spectacle plays a big role and if it's not good, then the fans will follow us less. But I like the fact that the spectacle follows the sport, and in sport only the performance counts. Whoever does the best job wins, and if someone has done a much better job than the others, then they often win and are unstoppable," Wolff added.

"We, Ferrari and all the other teams have to do a better job to challenge Red Bull Racing. And if we don't, then people will say that they know the result before the race. We experienced that ourselves with Lewis Hamilton and now we just have to do a better job. Because I don't want to wait until 2026," emphasised the 51-year-old.

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03. Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12

Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island