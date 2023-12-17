Fernando Alonso: Warning about record calendar
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
At 42, Fernando Alonso is still highly motivated and fast enough to take on his younger rivals, as the Spaniard proved in impressive style this year. The 32-time GP winner made it onto the podium eight times and finished the season in fourth place. In view of this success, he is not thinking of retiring just yet.
Alonso, who took a two-year break from the GP circuit after the 2018 season to take on other racing challenges, made it clear: "I already said before 2018 that I wouldn't stop because I didn't feel motivated or was too slow. Of course, if I feel like I'm no longer fast, then that will be obvious and I can't be happy with my performance."
"I'll be the first to say that the time has come to retire. But I don't think that time will come, because I have a lot of confidence in my performance," added the two-time champion. And he explained that he has a completely different approach and love for what he does, because he knows that he can clinch a podium place or even a victory if he gets everything perfect.
However, one factor could lead to Alonso thinking about retiring, he revealed: "It could be that, given the long calendar, one day I will feel that the time has come to retire. Because there are other things in life. We've already had a very demanding season this year with 22 GP weekends. Next year there will be 24 rounds of the World Championship and we'll have to see how that feels."
World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 575 points
02 Pérez 285
03 Hamilton 234
04 Alonso 206
05th Leclerc 206
06th Norris 205
07th Sainz 200
08. Russell 175
09th Piastri 97
10th Stroll 74
11th Gasly 62
12th Ocon 58
13th Albon 27
14 Tsunoda 17
15th Bottas 10
16th Hulkenberg 9
17th Ricciardo 6
18th Zhou 6
19 Magnussen 3
20. Lawson 2
21 Sargeant 1
22nd De Vries 0
Constructors' Cup
01. Red Bull Racing 860 points
02. Mercedes 409
03. Ferrari 406
04. McLaren 302
05. Aston Martin 280
06. Alpine 120
07. Williams 28
08. AlphaTauri 25
09. Alfa Romeo 16
10. Haas 12