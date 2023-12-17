Fernando Alonso: Warning about record calendar

At 42, Fernando Alonso is the oldest driver in the current Formula 1 field. But his motivation is as great as that of his younger opponents. But one factor could lead to the end of his career, he says.

At 42, Fernando Alonso is still highly motivated and fast enough to take on his younger rivals, as the Spaniard proved in impressive style this year. The 32-time GP winner made it onto the podium eight times and finished the season in fourth place. In view of this success, he is not thinking of retiring just yet.

Alonso, who took a two-year break from the GP circuit after the 2018 season to take on other racing challenges, made it clear: "I already said before 2018 that I wouldn't stop because I didn't feel motivated or was too slow. Of course, if I feel like I'm no longer fast, then that will be obvious and I can't be happy with my performance."

"I'll be the first to say that the time has come to retire. But I don't think that time will come, because I have a lot of confidence in my performance," added the two-time champion. And he explained that he has a completely different approach and love for what he does, because he knows that he can clinch a podium place or even a victory if he gets everything perfect.

However, one factor could lead to Alonso thinking about retiring, he revealed: "It could be that, given the long calendar, one day I will feel that the time has come to retire. Because there are other things in life. We've already had a very demanding season this year with 22 GP weekends. Next year there will be 24 rounds of the World Championship and we'll have to see how that feels."

World Championship standings (after 22 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 6 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 575 points

02 Pérez 285

03 Hamilton 234

04 Alonso 206

05th Leclerc 206

06th Norris 205

07th Sainz 200

08. Russell 175

09th Piastri 97

10th Stroll 74

11th Gasly 62

12th Ocon 58

13th Albon 27

14 Tsunoda 17

15th Bottas 10

16th Hulkenberg 9

17th Ricciardo 6

18th Zhou 6

19 Magnussen 3

20. Lawson 2

21 Sargeant 1

22nd De Vries 0

Constructors' Cup

01. Red Bull Racing 860 points

02. Mercedes 409

03. Ferrari 406

04. McLaren 302

05. Aston Martin 280

06. Alpine 120

07. Williams 28

08. AlphaTauri 25

09. Alfa Romeo 16

10. Haas 12