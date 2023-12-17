Christian Horner: No desire for a new employer

Given the success of the Milton Keynes-based racing team, Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner is not only sought after within the Formula 1 paddock. But the Briton emphasises: "I love what I do."

Christian Horner has been the team principal of the Red Bull Racing Team since 2005 and the then 31-year-old was not initially welcomed with open arms by his own staff, as he revealed on the "High Performance Podcast" last year. "I was looking at this sea of faces thinking, who is this kid they've never heard of?" he recalled.

However, the Briton is now one of the most sought-after team bosses in the paddock and he is also in demand beyond that, as he emphasised on Sky Sports. "I've had offers in the past to get involved in other sports or other companies, but I'm a racer at heart," he said.

And Horner made it clear: "I love what I do and I have a commitment and responsibility to the team because I've been there from the beginning." That's why he doesn't want to think about quitting for a long time yet. "As the second youngest team principal in Formula 1, I still have a few years ahead of me and my motivation is still huge."

None of the current team bosses in the premier class have been in the job as long as the 50-year-old, who is nevertheless one of the younger representatives of his guild. Only Williams team boss James Vowles, aged 44, is younger than Horner.

