Mike Krack: There is only one recipe for Formula 1 success

The Aston Martin team had a strong start to the season this year, but had to overcome a performance crisis in the middle of the year. Team Principal Mike Krack explains the recipe for success.

The Aston Martin team ultimately had to concede fourth place in the constructors' championship to McLaren this year, but the team from Silverstone can still celebrate a strong season. Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll collected 280 points in the 22 race weekends, and Mike Krack is also pleased about that.

In his review of the season, the Green team boss says: "The first six races were simply incredible - but I knew that difficult moments would follow. We were realistic and tried not to have too high expectations. Because the competition is very tough in Formula 1 and we realised that the stronger teams, who hadn't started the season so well, would catch up. We knew that it would be more difficult."

"Towards the middle of the year it was tricky for us, and it was probably made even more difficult by the fact that we had such a good start. Expectations were rising and if we had only scored one podium finish in the first eight GP weekends instead of six, the contrast with the results in rounds 9 to 12 would not have been quite so great. When you score 23 points in the first race, expectations understandably rise," added Krack.

The Luxembourger says about the difficult phase of the 2023 season: "For me, this period was a challenge because we had to understand what was going on. It's about looking at the big picture and asking whether the other teams have improved massively and whether we haven't made enough progress. You have to be honest in your assessments, ask yourself difficult questions, get a picture and then make sure everyone in the team also understands the situation, sticks together and works hard."

The aim was to understand the car and correct the course, emphasises the team boss. "And I thought it would be a fantastic achievement to get back on the podium in the second half of the year. We did it twice, but everyone in the team obviously wants to achieve even more."

The car was understood by the end of the season, Krack emphasises, but also explains: "It would be wrong to say that we understood absolutely everything. We have understood a lot, and we know what we want to do for 2024 and in which direction we need to go with the car for next year. But that doesn't mean that we will be fighting for victory right away at the start of the season in Bahrain."

The 51-year-old knows that the opponents in Formula 1 are strong. "The big question in winter is always what the other teams can do. You ask yourself all the time whether you've done enough. But whatever happens, it's always the same. If we haven't done enough, we have to work hard to improve. And if it was enough, we have to work hard to get further ahead. That is the only recipe that leads to success in Formula 1."

"But we won't go into the 2024 season with a hangover from 2023, on the contrary. The season and especially the last few races have been very positive for us, we have been able to gather some very valuable insights that we are incorporating into the development of the car for 2024. We don't have to deal with any doubts," adds the Aston Martin team headmaster confidently.

Planned Formula 1 World Championship 2024

02.03. Bahrain GP, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir

09.03. Saudi Arabia GP, Jeddah Corniche Circuit, Jeddah

24.03. Australian GP, Albert Park Circuit, Melbourne

07.04. Japan GP, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka

21.04. China GP, Shanghai International Circuit, Shanghai

05.05. Miami GP, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

19.05. Emilia Romagna GP, Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari, Imola

26.05. Monaco GP, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo

09.06. Canada GP, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal

23.06. Spanish GP, Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Montmeló

30.06. Austrian GP, Red Bull Ring, Spielberg

07.07. British GP, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone

21.07. Hungarian GP, Hungaroring, Budapest

28.07. Belgium GP, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Spa

25.08. Netherlands GP, Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort

01.09. Italian GP, Autodromo Nazionale di Monza, Monza

15.09. Azerbaijan GP, Baku City Circuit, Baku

22.09. Singapore GP, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore

20 Oct. Austin GP, Circuit of the Americas, Austin

27.10. Mexico GP, Autódromo Hermann Rodríguez, Mexico City

03.11. Brazil GP, Autódromo José Carlos Pace, Interlagos

23.11. Las Vegas GP, Las Vegas Street Circuit, Las Vegas

01.12. Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit, Doha

08.12. Abu Dhabi GP, Yas Marina Circuit, Yas Island