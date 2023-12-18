Christian Horner: Beaten by Verstappen's mother

Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner remembers his karting days - back then he had to admit defeat a few times to the fast Sophie Kumpen, who later became Max Verstappen's mum!

What strange twists and turns life sometimes takes: Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing are currently racing from victory to victory in Formula 1. Max not only received his racing genes from his father Jos Verstappen, but also from his mum Sophie Kumpen - as Horner had to painfully learn at karting level.

Christian Horner recently looked back on his early days as a racing driver, a career that led to Formula 3000, the equivalent of today's Formula 2. By then, Horner had already founded the Arden racing team and had to realise: He can go further as a team leader than as a racing driver. In the podcast eff won by Dax Shephard, the 50-year-old Horner recently spoke about his beginnings in karting.

The current RBR helmsman says: "In 1989, I competed in the junior class and drove against Max's mum, Sophie Kumpen. She was fantastic, in the top ten in the whole world." When asked whether Horner was beaten by her, Christian says: "You bet." Sophie Kumpen later became Sophie Verstappen.

"When Sophie and I met, we were both 13 years old. Neither of us could have guessed that she would one day have a son who would become a Formula 1 champion in a racing team that I manage."

Horner also met other drivers in karting who went on to compete in Formula 1. "There was Jan Magnussen, Kevin's dad. I also remember the two Italians Giancarlo Fisichella and Jarno Trulli, who were highly talented. I also raced against Dario Franchitti, who later made a great career in America."



"Karting was at the centre of my life back then. When I wasn't at the wheel, I was working on the kart, cleaning it or drawing them."