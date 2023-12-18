Alpine F1: Sports stars invest 200 million euros

The Renault Group competes in Formula 1 with a racing team under the name Alpine. 24 per cent of the shares in the GP team have now been sold to three investment companies.

Renault confirms: The investment firm Otro Capital, in which a number of sports stars such as American football ace Patrick Mahomes and boxer Anthony Joshua have a stake, has acquired a 24% stake in the F1 racing team Alpine Racing Ltd. with an investment totalling 200 million euros.

Otro Capital founder and co-owner Alec Scheiner now sits on the board of the Formula 1 racing team. A lawyer by training, Scheiner was Vice President of the American football club Dallas Cowboys in the NFL for almost a decade, followed by three years as President of the Cleveland Browns.

The investors include a number of sports celebrities such as Patrick Mahomes (quarterback of the American football team Kansas City Chiefs), Travis Kelce (star player for the Chiefs), Rory McIlroy (world number 2 in golf), Anthony Joshua (Olympic boxing champion), Trent Alexander-Arnold (footballer for Liverpool FC) and Juan Mata (footballer).

The two investment companies RedBird Capital and Maximum Effort, which include Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds, are also on board with Otro Capital. The 47-year-old Canadian is also a sports investor in the Dallas Cowboys, the NFL, FC Toulouse and English club Wrexham.

Luca de Meo, Managing Director of the Renault Group, said of the new investors: "Formula 1 and Alpine are strategic assets for the Renault Group. In recent years, we have revitalised Alpine by capitalising on the iconic A110 sports coupé and strengthened the company by entering Formula 1. This partnership will accelerate Alpine's development in Formula 1 by diversifying revenue streams and increasing brand equity."



Otro CEO Scheiner: "We have been investing in sports for more than 25 years, in different countries and in almost every sport. We are partners with the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Yankees, the NFL, the NFL Players' Association, we have invested in football, basketball and hockey in cricket in India."



"When we decide to invest, we look at three things. Firstly, is there valuable intellectual property for us? Secondly, can we offer real added value for an investment? Thirdly, will we find like-minded partners for this investment? When we think about these things and look at Alpine's F1 team, this investment ticks every single box."