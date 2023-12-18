René Arnoux (Ferrari): judgement on Leclerc and Sainz

René Arnoux was regarded as one of the fastest Formula 1 drivers at the end of the 1970s and beginning of the 1980s: he turned 18 pole positions into seven victories, and the Frenchman stood on the podium 22 times in the premier class.

In 1983, Arnoux had a say in the awarding of the world championship title, but in the end it was not quite enough for the then Ferrari driver against Nelson Piquet (Brabham) and Alain Prost (Renault). The Brazilian became world champion with 59 points, two points ahead of Prost, while Arnoux finished third with 49 points.

Ex-Renault and Ferrari driver Arnoux has never lost touch with Formula 1 and is a welcome guest at historic events. From time to time he also appears at a Grand Prix. He assessed the 2023 season for our colleagues at Gazzetta dello Sport. Arnoux says: "Max Verstappen is a fabulous driver, and he also has a wonderful racing car."

"Take a look at the on-board camera footage - Max brakes, turns in, holds the steering wheel still, makes a clean line through the bend. The other drivers have to constantly make corrections at the wheel. Just like we had to do in our day. If Red Bull Racing builds such a good car for 2024, it will be another tough year for Verstappen's opponents."



Arnoux, who has competed in 149 GPs, then turns his attention to the Ferrari drivers. "We can safely say that Charles Leclerc has been very unfortunate. His performances were consistently good, unlike those of Carlos Sainz."



"For me, Leclerc is one of the best drivers in the world, in Verstappen's group. Max perhaps has a little more bite. But as I said, with a car like this, it's also easier for Verstappen to perform at such a high level."



"The Ferrari literally ate the tyres. After five laps of a Grand Prix, Max Verstappen could already sit back and relax."



"Carlos Sainz gave a magnificent performance in Singapore, but in most of the other races he fell short of expectations."