Fernando Alonso: His goal with Aston Martin in 2024

Aston Martin has a pleasing record in 2023: Eight podium finishes, Fernando Alonso finished second three times and third five times. The Spaniard finished fourth in the world championship, Aston Martin was overtaken by McLaren in the second half of the season and finished fifth in the Constructors' Cup.

Long-time Formula 1 technician Tom McCullough is Aston Martin's "Performance Engineer", i.e. the lead engineer when it comes to getting the best out of Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll's cars on Grand Prix weekends. He says: "With the exceptions of Singapore and Mexico, we've scored points every time, which looks so easy, but it's not. People quickly forget that we're still growing, but we're still taking on heavyweights like Mercedes and Ferrari."

The season has been dominated by Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, but what is happening behind them is exactly what Formula 1 is aiming for with the wing car generation from 2022: The field is moving closer together.

McCullough says: "We had eight different types of racing car in the top ten at the final practice session of the Abu Dhabi finale. I think that's phenomenal. It shows once again - if the regulations remain stable, then the power density increases."

"Some teams have made amazing progress over the course of the season. However, some of them started below expectations, so some of this improvement was to be expected."



"For 2024, I predict that the trend will continue, the gaps in the field will narrow and it will be even more important to get the maximum out of the car on a given weekend."



Aston Martin took a big step forward from 2022 to 2023 and was the first Red Bull Racing pursuer in the spring. Tom McCullough admits: "It will be very difficult to make such a step again. "For us, of course, this step was also noticeable because we didn't do so well in 2022 (only 7th place in the Constructors' Cup, A.C.). If we were to make that kind of progress again, we would be ahead of Red Bull Racing, and it would be presumptuous to expect that."



"No, the next step for us must be to build a car for 2024 that is capable of podium finishes on any type of race track. We want to have a car that is in the top ten from the first practice session and that we can then fine-tune to make it faster. We had to make too many compromises in the 2023 season."



According to Fernando Alonso, the Aston Martin AMR23 was "too slow on the straights. In order to keep up, we had to flatten the wings and that took its toll in the corners. What we have to conserve for 2024: The car was extremely tyre-friendly, which has proved to be the key to a good result in numerous races. Our goal must be to fight for top positions more consistently."