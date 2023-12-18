Penalty points: Who will be penalised in the 2024 season?

Things got uncomfortable for Pierre Gasly at the start of the 2023 season: the Alpine driver flew to the world championship opener in Bahrain with ten penalty points. Where do we stand today in terms of penalty points?

Ten years ago, the FIA introduced a penalty points system: A Grand Prix driver is allowed a maximum of eleven penalty points in a period of twelve months (i.e. beyond one season). Anyone who is found guilty of twelve or more offences is sent to the penalty box and has to sit out one Grand Prix.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly came uncomfortably close to this point. The Frenchman started the new GP season in Bahrain 2023 with 10 speeding tickets, the first of which only expired on 22 May 2023. The sensational winner of the 2020 Italian GP in Monza was not allowed to commit any offences in the World Championship rounds in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Azerbaijan and Miami.

Gasly remained well-behaved and is now down to five points. The question is: who will start the 2024 Formula 1 season with a penalty?

Here is the list of all penalty points, we also say what these points were awarded for and when the penalties expire (in brackets).

7 penalty points: Sergio Pérez (MEX)

1 for collision with Albon in Singapore (17 September 2024)

2 for overtaking Alonso in the safety car phase in Japan (24 September 2024)

2 for collision with Magnussen in Japan (24 September 2024)

2 for collision with Norris in Abu Dhabi (26 November 2024)



6 penalty points: Logan Sargeant (USA)

2 for collision with Bottas in Italy (3 September 2024)

2 for collision with Bottas in Japan (24 September 2024)

2 for speeding under the yellow flag in Mexico (28 October)



5 penalty points: Lance Stroll (CDN)

2 for collision with Gasly in England (9 July 2024)

3 for overtaking under yellow flag in Las Vegas (17 November 2024)



4 penalty points: George Russell (GB)

2 for collision with Pérez in Monaco (28 May 2024)

2 for collision with Verstappen in Las Vegas (19 November 2024)



4 penalty points: Lewis Hamilton (GB)

2 for collision with Pérez in the Belgian sprint (29 July 2024)

2 for collision with Piastri in Italy (3 September 2024)



3 penalty points: Yuki Tsunoda (J)

1 for pushing off Zhou in Spain (4 June 2024)

2 for collision with Russell in the Netherlands (27 August 2024)



2 penalty points: Carlos Sainz (E)

2 for collision with Alonso in Australia (2 April 2024)



2 penalty points: Nico Hülkenberg (D)

2 for collision with Sargeant in Monaco (29 May 2024)



2 penalty points: Guanyu Zhou (RCH)

2 for collision with Ricciardo in Hungary (23 July 2024)



2 penalty points: Valtteri Bottas (FIN)

2 for collision with Stroll in Mexico (29 October 2024)



2 penalty points: Max Verstappen (NL)

2 for pushing off Leclerc in Las Vegas (19 November 2024)



Without penalty points:

Alex Albon (T)

Fernando Alonso (E)

Pierre Gasly (F)

Charles Leclerc (MC)

Kevin Magnussen (DK)

Lando Norris (GB)

Esteban Ocon (F)

Oscar Piastri (AUS)

Daniel Ricciardo (AUS)