Ecclestone: Schumacher was "in the wrong hands"

Bernie Ecclestone believes that Mick Schumacher was "in the wrong hands". Clear criticism of Haas, but also of Ferrari. How does the ex-F1 chief promoter see Mick's future?

Mick Schumacher will complete his second season in the second row of Formula 1 in 2024. The 24-year-old will remain a reserve driver at Mercedes. The German's situation is also so muddled because he was "in the wrong hands", as former Formula 1 chief promoter Bernie Ecclestone criticised in an interview with the RTL media group.

A clear dig at Haas, for whom he drove for two years before his contract was not renewed after the 2022 season.

But he also criticised Ferrari, where he was part of the junior academy. "He would have been better understood at Red Bull, for example, where he would have been helped and guided to the top," said the 93-year-old.

After all, Schumacher will return to the race track in 2024 and will complete the WEC season for Alpine, including Le Mans. "He has to fight, he has to keep going and show that he is still in a position to deliver good performances," said Ecclestone.

"In the best case scenario, people will then see him and say: We need him. And not the other way round: that he is looking for someone to take him on because of his name. He should forget his name and develop as a person," Ecclestone continued.

When asked whether the Schumacher name was a big problem for Mick, Ecclestone said: "I think so."

Ultimately, the path via the WEC is "probably the only and best thing he can do at the moment." Ideally, the teams would "rethink and say: 'Maybe we made a mistake. We'll try again'," said Ecclestone.

So can Schumacher return to Formula 1? Ecclestone: "The difficult question is: how and when?"