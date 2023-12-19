Hannah Schmitz: clever mind behind Verstappen's success

Hannah Schmitz is a prime example of how women can fill key roles in motorsport. She is the chief strategist at Red Bull Racing and therefore an important asset in the battle for the world championship title.

When things get hectic, Hannah Schmitz places both palms flat on the tabletop. "I believe that the ability to remain calm in difficult situations is one of the most important attributes of a strategist," says Schmitz. Hence the "calming technique".

"It helps you to think more clearly and communicate the conclusions you've drawn more emphatically," she clarified. This has become an important piece of the puzzle in the Red Bull Racing success story.

Hannah who? In 2019, after the race in Brazil, she took centre stage for the first time when she stood on the podium next to winner Verstappen, beaming as she held the trophy aloft: even then, the Englishwoman was an essential reason for the Dutchman's victory.

As "Principal Strategy Engineer", Schmitz is one of the clever minds behind Red Bull Racing's successes, she is the tactician, she is the one who can make the difference.

Schmitz fills "a key role, sitting on the pit wall at the track and using all the data and information to make decisions about race strategy," says team boss Christian Horner. "This role is the linchpin."

Schmitz works with the Head of Race Strategy, Will Courtenay, and an experienced team of analysts. She alternates with Courtenay, sometimes one is on site at the pit wall, sometimes the other in the operations centre in Milton Keynes.

Together, they work out the race strategy, process billions of simulations about the car's speed, track conditions and tyre degradation, and then react to unforeseen incidents in a fraction of a second.

Sensitivity, expertise, calm, sovereignty

To answer questions such as: When and how often are the pit stops carried out? Which tyres are used? When to attack, when to take it easy? And when should the drivers work together? These are all decisions based on data. But also decisions that can be overturned from one moment to the next by events in the race. A sure instinct is then required, as well as expertise, calm, aplomb and a feel for the situation. Anticipation. Especially on the pit wall, where it's hectic, loud, where everything comes together and where you need an extremely cool head.

"I find it incredibly exciting. You get really excited when you have a fraction of a second to make a decision," says Schmitz. "Then you have maybe 20 seconds, which doesn't sound like a lot of time, but in a race it can feel like a lifetime to sit there and wait to see if the decision has paid off."

Schmitz, a mechanical engineering graduate from the University of Cambridge, started as an intern at Red Bull Racing in 2009. In 2019 in Brazil, when she stood on the podium, she had been part of the strategy team for some time and had only just returned to the job after maternity leave. For the spectators, it was just a moment when she was beaming on the podium.

For her, it was "a very special moment and the highlight of my career" after a tactical masterstroke in the race, she reveals. "I had only just returned to work after the birth of my first child, so it was a big deal for me to prove that I'm still here and can do the job well. It was just an incredible experience."

Macho world full of reservations

It wasn't always like that, because of course motorsport is still a macho world, the reservations about women are still huge, even behind the scenes, within a team, even in a non-physical job. "I think a lot of people don't believe you can do the job at first," she says.

Of course, everyone has to prove themselves first, has to earn trust and respect. But as a woman, it's obviously even more so. "As a strategist, you have to tell a lot of people what to do and they have to listen to you. It's difficult to build that trust, and unfortunately it was more difficult as a woman," she said.

Now she has that respect, she says, and she wants to be a role model in a sport that wants to promote more diversity but lacks female leaders. Schmitz is one. "I hope that other young women who want to get into the sport will see that you can do it, that you can make it your own, and then we'll see more diversity," she said.