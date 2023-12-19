Franz Tost: When the media declared him crazy

Franz Tost was convinced that Max Verstappen could also hold his own in Formula 1 as a 17-year-old. The Dutchman did not disappoint him.

Max Verstappen's entry into Formula 1 came with a bang. The Dutchman did not take the usual route, but took a shortcut after Formula 3. And he did so at the age of just 17.

Back then, in 2015, Franz Tost took care of the youngster as Team Principal of Toro Rosso as he set out to shake up the premier class of motorsport.

"When we brought him into Formula 1, some of your colleagues came to me and said: 'You're completely crazy. How can you take someone who doesn't even have a driving licence? I said: 'I'm sorry, I don't want to discuss this with you now. Come back in five years and we can talk about it then', because I was tired of defending our decision," he recalled in the podcast Beyond the Grid about the conversations with journalists.

Verstappen had already convinced him for some time. A Formula 3 race on the wet Norisring remains in his memory. The street circuit is a challenge in the dry.

"I thought Max was driving on a dry track because he was two seconds faster than the others," said Tost, who was reminded of a victory by Michael Schumacher in a Formula Ford race at the Salzburgring: "Similar conditions, and he was also two or three seconds faster than the others on every lap."

He also impressed at the F1 test in Italy in 2014. "He got to grips with the car straight away. He immediately adapted to the speed, the brakes and everything else. That was the big advantage for Max. He has no problem with speed. Other drivers need ten laps, 20 laps, 100 laps to adjust to the speed, the brakes and everything else. Max had it under control."

Tost continued: "We said: 'Okay, let him drive the free practice session in Suzuka. Then, once again, his colleagues came and said we're totally crazy, this is one of the most difficult circuits. He just went out and did his job without any problems. The second time was, I think, in Sao Paolo. I can't remember exactly how many corners there were, five or six, but he oversteered. He lost it a bit, but he recovered the car without any problems. He wasn't surprised by the speed, he had it under control. That is crucial. It was really impressive, with so few laps, how he immediately found the pace."