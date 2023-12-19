TV hit: Formula 1 will be back on RTL in 2024

This is a real surprise: Formula 1 will be shown on RTL again next season. The partnership with Sky is set to run for two years.

Specifically, seven races per season will be shown on free TV. In addition, all sprint races and the season opener, which will be held in Bahrain at the beginning of March 2024, will be shown on all RTL platforms.

