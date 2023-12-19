TV hit: Formula 1 will be back on RTL in 2024
by Andreas Reiners - Automatic translation from German
LAT
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
TV hit just before Christmas: Formula 1 will be back on private broadcaster RTL from the coming season. The co-operation with pay-TV broadcaster Sky is initially planned for two years.
Specifically, seven races per season will be shown on free TV. In addition, all sprint races and the season opener, which will be held in Bahrain at the beginning of March 2024, will be shown on all RTL platforms.
More shortly