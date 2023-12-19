Carl, Perceval, José: F1 stars and their middle names
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen: The names of the superstars are universally recognised. But what about the middle names? How imaginative were the parents when it came to naming them?
First of all: for some, it's much more than just a middle name. And: Mercedes replacement driver Mick Schumacher has no middle name.
Red Bull Racing; Max Emilian Verstappen, Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza
Ferrari: Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Vázquez de Castro
Mercedes: Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton, George William Russell
Alpine: Esteban José Jean-Pierre Ocon-Khelfane, Pierre Gasly
McLaren: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri
Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Viktor Bottas, Zhou Guanyu
Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso Díaz, Lance Stroll
Haas: Nicolas Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen
AlphaTauri: Daniel Joseph Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda
Williams: Alexander Albon Ansusinha, Logan Hunter Sargeant