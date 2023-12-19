Carl, Perceval, José: F1 stars and their middle names

Of course, Formula 1 fans can recite the names of the drivers in their sleep. But which drivers have a second name? There are a few real eye-catchers.

Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen: The names of the superstars are universally recognised. But what about the middle names? How imaginative were the parents when it came to naming them?

First of all: for some, it's much more than just a middle name. And: Mercedes replacement driver Mick Schumacher has no middle name.

Red Bull Racing; Max Emilian Verstappen, Sergio Michel Pérez Mendoza

Ferrari: Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc, Carlos Sainz Vázquez de Castro

Mercedes: Lewis Carl Davidson Hamilton, George William Russell

Alpine: Esteban José Jean-Pierre Ocon-Khelfane, Pierre Gasly

McLaren: Lando Norris, Oscar Piastri

Alfa Romeo: Valtteri Viktor Bottas, Zhou Guanyu

Aston Martin: Fernando Alonso Díaz, Lance Stroll

Haas: Nicolas Hülkenberg, Kevin Magnussen

AlphaTauri: Daniel Joseph Ricciardo, Yuki Tsunoda

Williams: Alexander Albon Ansusinha, Logan Hunter Sargeant