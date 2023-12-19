Vasseur on FIA investigation: "Quite embarrassing"

A peaceful winter break my arse! Normally, Formula 1 offers very little cinema in the weeks following the finale. You review the past season, get a few things back on track and celebrate yourself at the gala organised by the FIA.

All relaxed, all easy, all laid-back. But this year is different, and the FIA itself has made sure of that. The investigations into Toto and Susie Wolff regarding a possible conflict of interest have not only thrown Formula 1 into turmoil, but have also raised more questions than answers.

The bottom line is that the world governing body has embarrassed itself by unnecessarily opening a huge can of worms and meekly closing the investigation two days after it was opened.

The reaction from Mercedes, Susie Wolff, Formula 1 and the racing teams was fierce. Toto Wolff called for full transparency of the events.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur is also unhappy about the procedure.

"I think this story is quite embarrassing for our sport," said the Frenchman at an event in Maranello, according to media reports. "The story started with an article in a newspaper, I don't know if newspaper is the right word. In this situation, when you talk about a person, you have to be careful what you say."

In Vasseur's opinion, it would have been "appropriate for the FIA" to use the time surrounding the announcement of the investigation "to avoid drawing the wrong conclusions."

However, Vasseur also sees positives, as the teams have publicly stood together in the matter with quick and clear statements. "The first conclusion for me is that we were able to act together. And it's not often that even Red Bull supports Toto," said Vasseur, who said that "it's a good point for us to take a stand and discuss with the other parties involved."