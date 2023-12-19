Domenicali: That's what Verstappen does like Schumacher

Max Verstappen dominated Formula 1 almost at will last season. Stefano Domenicali is reminded of an F1 legend.

The success of Formula 1 in many markets is due not least to the protagonists of motorsport's premier class, who belong to a new generation and can also be marketed to a younger audience. Take dominator Max Verstappen, for example, who clinched his third consecutive world championship title this year.

This year in particular, Verstappen didn't give the competition the slightest chance, not even his Red Bull Racing team-mate Sergio Pérez.

Formula 1 boss Stefano Domenicali recognises parallels between Verstappen and record world champion Michael Schumacher in this dominance and strength.

"Our sport is always characterised by cycles that are linked by a combination of a very strong car and an exceptional driver. In Max Verstappen, we have a driver who is mature. He reminds me of Michael Schumacher because he leaves nothing to any rival," said Domenicali in an interview with Radiorai.

Schumacher celebrated his successes with two different teams. He won two of his seven world championship titles during his time at Benetton, while he won the remaining five titles during the Ferrari era. Verstappen put together his impressive winning streak between 2021 and 2023.

In the interview, Domenicali announced further negotiations with the Formula 1 circuits in Monza and Imola about remaining on the calendar. "It all depends on how much you want to invest," said the 58-year-old: "Investments can no longer only take place at a private level, it is our country, Italy, that has to make a precise decision."